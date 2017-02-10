The girl who made ‘I spoke to my ex after 10 yrs’ viral, just got asked out by US Olympian

Source: Twitter Source: Twitter

Namrata Datta or Twitter user @candinam is now a social media sensation after her tweet ‘I spoke to my ex after 10 years’ went viral. Though turned out, it was paraphrased from a post put out by Facebook page The Scribbled Stories. Datta also claimed that it was her own creation. But guess what, not only did she got fame for the viral tweet, she also got asked out by American Olympian Mark Schultz on Twitter.

Schultz responded to the tweet that has been retweeted more than 105,000 times. He asked her if she is single; “single now,” he wrote. “yeah” she responded. The Olympian’s tweet got people talking on social media. “Tweet churane ke baad being hit on by an Olympian is like winning the lottery and getting a free present with it,” wrote a user.

However, as another Twitter user rightly pointed out, he just asked her if she’s single which obviously does not mean he’s ‘hitting’ on her. It could be a question out of curiosity. “Just a *tiny* FYI: A guy asking you if you’re single doesn’t necessarily mean that he’s hitting on you!” wrote the user.

In case you don’t know, ‘The Scribbled Stories’ put out a short story that went viral. “I meet my first boyfriend after fifteen years. “Miss or Mrs?” he asks. “Dr”,” read the post. “Spoke to my ex after 10 years. “Miss or Mrs.?” He asks. Dr. I said,” wrote @candinam and the tweet spread like wildfire.

Schultz is a world champion freestyle wrestler.

