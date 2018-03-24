Presents Latest News
‘Please don’t ruin it’: Desi movie buffs are NOT ‘okay’ with ‘The Fault in Our Stars’ Bollywood remake

Ever since the Bollywood remake of 'The Fault in Our Stars' was announced, the book's author John Green was very excited. However, desi fans couldn't help but warn others to not get excited as they fear it might ruin the beautiful story.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Updated: March 24, 2018 7:48 pm
the fault in our stars, bollywood fault in our stars, Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi, john green, Shailene Woodley, Ansel Elgort, entertainment news, viral news, indian express Are you excited to see the Bollywood remake of John Green’s novel The Fault in Our Stars? (Source: Twitter)
Remakes in Bollywood are not new. While some are attributed, others have often been embroiled in controversies for plagiarism. So naturally, when the Bollywood remake of the hit Hollywood film The Fault in Our Stars was announced, it got everyone talking. While the initial announcement was made in 2014, the news only grabbed eyeballs recently when the lead actors set to play the beloved characters were finalised. While Sanjana Sanghi of Rockstar fame will play Hazel, Sushant Singh Rajput has been chosen for the role of Augustus.

The news of the lead pair spread like wildfire and it intrigued all, including the author of the bestselling novel, John Green, and the onscreen characters Hazel and Augustus — Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort respectively. Taking to Twitter, Green wrote, “I can’t believe this is happening.” And taking a cue from film’s iconic ‘okay’, Woodley tagged Elgort writing ‘okay’, to which the handsome star replied, “Wow!We are gonna watch this together okay?”

American fans were also quite excited, especially for the fact that AR Rahman was the music director.

However, Indian fans couldn’t help but use the opportunity to warn them that it was hardly anything to be excited about as most remakes have bombed at the box office in the past! While some asked the makers “not to ruin their favourite film”, a few others questioned, “Why original content is rare in Bollywood these days?”

Given some of the bad experiences in the past, it is understandable why movie buffs are anxious. From Hrithik Roshan’s Bang Bang adapted from Tom Cruise’s Knight and Day to Salman Khan’s Kyon Ki that was adapted from the iconic film One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest — most of the films in the past were quite a disaster.

