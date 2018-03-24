‘Please don’t ruin it’: Desi movie buffs are NOT ‘okay’ with ‘The Fault in Our Stars’ Bollywood remake

Are you excited to see the Bollywood remake of John Green’s novel The Fault in Our Stars? (Source: Twitter) Are you excited to see the Bollywood remake of John Green’s novel The Fault in Our Stars? (Source: Twitter)

Remakes in Bollywood are not new. While some are attributed, others have often been embroiled in controversies for plagiarism. So naturally, when the Bollywood remake of the hit Hollywood film The Fault in Our Stars was announced, it got everyone talking. While the initial announcement was made in 2014, the news only grabbed eyeballs recently when the lead actors set to play the beloved characters were finalised. While Sanjana Sanghi of Rockstar fame will play Hazel, Sushant Singh Rajput has been chosen for the role of Augustus.

The news of the lead pair spread like wildfire and it intrigued all, including the author of the bestselling novel, John Green, and the onscreen characters Hazel and Augustus — Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort respectively. Taking to Twitter, Green wrote, “I can’t believe this is happening.” And taking a cue from film’s iconic ‘okay’, Woodley tagged Elgort writing ‘okay’, to which the handsome star replied, “Wow!We are gonna watch this together okay?”

I can’t believe this is happening. Amazing! ⚡️ “Bollywood remake of The Fault in Our Stars confirms its female lead”http://t.co/3y8avVH8Fj — John Green (@johngreen) March 19, 2018

Wow!We are gonna watch this together okay? http://t.co/WcRaPG0ACo — Ansel Elgort (@AnselElgort) March 20, 2018

American fans were also quite excited, especially for the fact that AR Rahman was the music director.

I’m aready more emotionally invested in this soundtrack than the original movie. — Mio 🌈 (@PandaQuacks) March 20, 2018

Congrats @johngreen. Looks like the Fault in our Stars is going to be a Bollywood movie! — Nixboi (@NIXBOI) March 19, 2018

However, Indian fans couldn’t help but use the opportunity to warn them that it was hardly anything to be excited about as most remakes have bombed at the box office in the past! While some asked the makers “not to ruin their favourite film”, a few others questioned, “Why original content is rare in Bollywood these days?”

😪 I wish I could stop you guys from watching #bollywood ruin a beautiful film that didn’t need a remake! #TheFaultInOurStars — Kcee (@MusingsAboard) March 23, 2018

I won’t be too excited about this. They’ve already begun ruining the story by looking at the cast! A 32-yr-old actor with a 20-something actress. Why can’t Bollywood be true to the characters in a story??? Typical BW nonsense #TheFaultInOurStars — Kcee (@MusingsAboard) March 23, 2018

Why is bollywood even making a remake of fault in our stars!🤷🏻‍♀️ Please dont do this bollywood😭 — Tanishka👼🏻 (@Tanishka_15) March 23, 2018

#TheFaultInOurStars Bollywood 👀 Honestly, idk what to feel. I don’t hate Bollywood since they’re good at angst type of movies, but I really hope they won’t ruin the beautiful of its original movie adaptation. The movie is truly like the book. And the book is beautiful. — yexingde (@aufarkp) March 23, 2018

“Sushant Singh Rajput casted to play Augustus Waters in Bollywood remake of #TheFaultInOurStars.” Me: pic.twitter.com/Ts3GxHr3q7 — चन्द्रिका गुरुङ (@MissChicTweets) March 22, 2018

#TheFaultInOurStars remake Within a day of release this movie will be renamed as ” the fault in our star cast” — Arsalan (@toruk_makto37) March 22, 2018

Dear #Bollywood, please don’t ruin such a beautiful movie. Some things are better left untouched. #TheFaultInOurStars — Marlene Alphonse (@MarleneA_) March 21, 2018

I’d advise you to not be excited, John. Don’t blame us that we didn’t warn you lol — Isha. (@lifeslayergomez) March 21, 2018

Sir, Please don’t let them make this movie. They will definitely ruin the classic. #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/vQV1ylgTul — Suraj (@beflexible_beme) March 22, 2018

I HAVE AN ADVICE ANSEL, DONT! 😂😂😂 TRUST ME IT WONT BE WORTH IT! YOU GUYS ROCKED AND BOLLYWOOD CAN NEVER ACHIEVE THOSE HEIGHTS, NOT EVEN CLOSE! YOU AND SHAILENE WOULD BE BAFFLED BETWEEN MOVIE AND BOLLYWOOD SONGS IN THE MIDDLE OF THE FREAKING MOVIE 😂! SO, DON’T EVEN TRY LOL! — A Directioner :) (@baby1Dsperfect) March 20, 2018

Please don’t judge us based on how this movie is remade. They might even sneak an item song in it😂😂😂😂😂 — RAKESH PC’sDRAGON (@southernbeardo) March 22, 2018

No No

Don’t do this.

Original #TheFaultInOurStars movie is nowhere near to my imagination when I read the book.

Now bollywood remake!!!!

Kabhi to kuch achha kar lo http://t.co/6AtDxJM0Jf — shyam sunder (@shyam_badbadwal) March 20, 2018

Go on.. Ruin my favourite movie that’s what Bollywood is good at nowadays. No original Content anywhere. #TheFaultInOurStars — Bachhav Ritesh (@BachhavRitesh) March 19, 2018

Given some of the bad experiences in the past, it is understandable why movie buffs are anxious. From Hrithik Roshan’s Bang Bang adapted from Tom Cruise’s Knight and Day to Salman Khan’s Kyon Ki that was adapted from the iconic film One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest — most of the films in the past were quite a disaster.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd