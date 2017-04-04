The effort of this Nagaland constable to clean garbage piling up in his town is the inspiration we all need

There’s a lesson for all of us in this. (Source: The Naga Jester/Facebook) There’s a lesson for all of us in this. (Source: The Naga Jester/Facebook)

While we often find ourselves complaining about the trash and garbage getting dumped around us, how many of us actually do something about it? In an effort that is highly commendable, a man from Nagaland has taken it upon himself to keep his town clean.

Neingupe Maru — a 28-year-old constable with the Nagaland Police — has been collecting garbage on his own accord in Pfutsero and dumping them outside the town for the past couple of days, say reports. This place is around 70km from Kohima, the capital of Nagaland. Maru started collecting huge piles of garbage at various places, leading to unhygienic conditions in the town. With the town committee getting dissolved and no fresh municipal elections being held due to opposition from Naga tribes, the town of Pfutsero was left with no proper authority to take care of hygiene and cleanliness. As if this was not enough, the sole vehicle used for collecting waste and garbage also went out of order around two months back.

With such odds stacked against the town, Maru refused to be a mere spectator. He turned his old Maruti Van into a dumpster and started collecting garbage from different spots in the town and trashing them in the dumping site located outside Pfutsero.

The Facebook page named The Naga Jester while lauding the efforts of this constable writes on its page, “*Neingupe Marhu*, a traffic police constable in Pfutsero, Nagaland did what many would not. Rather then sit and complain about piles of garbage due to the Town Council truck not having tyres, he stood up to the occasion and offered his humble Maruti Van to help the citizens and his town.” It also asked for the support of Netizens to acknowledge Maru’s efforts.

