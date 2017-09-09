The Chainsmokers asked Indians which song they’d like to hear, and the answers will leave you in splits

Twitterati couldn’t keep calm after The Chainsmokers’ tweet. (Source: File Photo) Twitterati couldn’t keep calm after The Chainsmokers’ tweet. (Source: File Photo)

With songs like Closer, Something Just Like This and All We Know, The Chainsmokers have created quite a huge fan following across the globe. And, when one of the most sought after DJs — Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall — played here in Mumbai on September 7, they left the crowd hysteric. However, a tweet put out on their official Twitter handle made everyone lose their calm. Asking what song would they like to hear, the DJ duo tweeted out to Mumbaikars and Indians on the networking site before their concert. “Mumbai India, what do you want to hear us play in our set tonight,” they wrote.

No sooner had they put out the post, Twitterati fired back with tons of responses. From Dhinchak Pooja’s tracks to Bhojpuri hits, the songs on the list were simply hilarious. The tweet soon went viral with over 5,000 likes and more than 500 comments and 800 retweets, at the time of writing.

Take a look at the tweet here.

Mumbai India 🇮🇳 what do you want to hear us play in our set tonight — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) September 7, 2017

A few music listeners chose Punjabi tracks. “Drop “Mundian To Bach Ke” and I guarantee the place will erupt,” one user tweeted, while another wrote: “Tunak Tunak Tun.” Others spilled some of the wackiest choices on Twitter. Songs like “Chilam tambaku ka dabba”, “Sarkayilo khatiya jada lagey”, and “Choli ke peeche kya hai”, were a few on the list. One of them even asked them to wish his sister. “HEY CAN YOU GREET MY SISTER BECAUSE TODAY IS HER BIRTHDAY,” the Twitter user wrote.

Check out the reactions here.

Drop “Mundian To Bach Ke” and I guarantee the place will erupt — D.O.D (@dj_dod) September 7, 2017

Daaru daaru daaru heyyy… — wtf peg (@peg_lateral) September 7, 2017

Dinchak Pooja’s songs xD — Cool-Dude Sujeet (@Ga2Sujeet) September 7, 2017

um rab ne bana di jodi may..be .-. — ananda || 承 (@curryxpj13) September 7, 2017

Silence. — Shreyas Sinha (@emperorss_1337) September 7, 2017

Bobby Deol — Bhargav Darekar (@b_darekar) September 7, 2017

Bolna aunty aau kya? — Bhavya (@ViraBhavya) September 7, 2017

Dilon ka shooter hai mera scooter — . (@Sakshi_305) September 7, 2017

“Ek pal ka jeena” Andrew & Alex bhai. — Abhinav Tewari (@aabhinav27) September 9, 2017

Something just like this✌🏼❤

Closer🌈

Paris🌠

Don’t let me down🍃

Young😉 Can’t Wait!! Its gotta be damn exciting😅 — Uttara Iyer (@Lovatic_2141) September 7, 2017

Didn’t the reactions leave you ROFL-ing? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

