‘I feel like a Tharoorosaurus Rex’: Shashi Tharoor outshines Amul’s cartoon with his wit

Shashi Tharoor stole the show with his response to the Amul cartoon saying he was "butterly honoured" by the creation and added that he felt like a Tharoorosaurus Rex — an ancient creature soon to be extinct!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 16, 2017 8:05 pm
shashi tharoor, shashi tharoor twitter, shashi tharoor english, shashi tharoor rodomontade, shashi tharoor rodomontade amul, shashi tharoor tweets, tharoor amul reply, tharoor amul cartoon, shashi tharoor latest tweets, shashi tharoor english tweets, shashi tharoor exasperating farrago, indian express, indian express news, viral news While Amul gave Shashi Tharoor’s name a punny twist with thesaurus, the MP turned it into a dinosaur! (Source: Amul/Twitter/File Photo)
To celebrate Shashi Tharoor’s fondess of using big words like rodomontade, Amul dedicated its latest topical to the MP. Describing how people go running for a dictionary to decipher what the parliamentarian tweets, they added a witty twist to the frenzy and posted a cartoon with the tagline, ‘Tharooraurus anyone?’ Just when people thought that the diary brand’s creative was the new champion, Tharoor made sure no one took his thunder away!

The Congress leader replied to the cartoon saying that he was “butterly honoured” by the creation. But what he added to the tweet clearly stole the show. The Kerala MP further wrote in his tweet that with such an honour, he felt like a Tharoorosaurus Rex — and took a well-intended dig at his love for huge English words again! Wondering what the new creature he mentioned is all about? Well, for once he provided the meaning as well. “Butterly honoured. But I feel like a Tharoorosaurus Rex, an ancient creature soon to be extinct, snuffed out in a cloud of incomprehension,” Tharoor tweeted on Saturday (December 16).

While the creative directors at Amul tried to merge thesaurus with Tharoor — probably connotating people’s habit of looking for a dictionary after reading his tweets — Tharoor managed to give it a whole new twist. Who knew Tyrannosaurus Rex of the dinosaur family would find a new version in a Tharoorosaurus Rex? Tweeple too couldn’t stop laughing and cheered him for his sense of humour and wit. Check out some reactions from the networking site here.

What do you think of Tharoor’s reply? Tell us in comments below.

