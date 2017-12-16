‘I feel like a Tharoorosaurus Rex’: Shashi Tharoor outshines Amul’s cartoon with his wit

While Amul gave Shashi Tharoor’s name a punny twist with thesaurus, the MP turned it into a dinosaur! (Source: Amul/Twitter/File Photo) While Amul gave Shashi Tharoor’s name a punny twist with thesaurus, the MP turned it into a dinosaur! (Source: Amul/Twitter/File Photo)

To celebrate Shashi Tharoor’s fondess of using big words like rodomontade, Amul dedicated its latest topical to the MP. Describing how people go running for a dictionary to decipher what the parliamentarian tweets, they added a witty twist to the frenzy and posted a cartoon with the tagline, ‘Tharooraurus anyone?’ Just when people thought that the diary brand’s creative was the new champion, Tharoor made sure no one took his thunder away!

The Congress leader replied to the cartoon saying that he was “butterly honoured” by the creation. But what he added to the tweet clearly stole the show. The Kerala MP further wrote in his tweet that with such an honour, he felt like a Tharoorosaurus Rex — and took a well-intended dig at his love for huge English words again! Wondering what the new creature he mentioned is all about? Well, for once he provided the meaning as well. “Butterly honoured. But I feel like a Tharoorosaurus Rex, an ancient creature soon to be extinct, snuffed out in a cloud of incomprehension,” Tharoor tweeted on Saturday (December 16).

Butterly honoured. But I feel like a Tharoorosaurus Rex, an ancient creature soon to be extinct, snuffed out in a cloud of incomprehension…. http://t.co/2VnkHlla1c — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 15, 2017

While the creative directors at Amul tried to merge thesaurus with Tharoor — probably connotating people’s habit of looking for a dictionary after reading his tweets — Tharoor managed to give it a whole new twist. Who knew Tyrannosaurus Rex of the dinosaur family would find a new version in a Tharoorosaurus Rex? Tweeple too couldn’t stop laughing and cheered him for his sense of humour and wit. Check out some reactions from the networking site here.

Ha HA! This is thoroughly enjoyable! A refreshing change from the otherwise, polarized political disquisition! — Ravikumar MD., MPH (@Chockalingam_Ra) December 15, 2017

Your skills as an orator and your grasp of the English is at a level which is comprehensible to very few Sir. — Pallavy Borah (@PallavyBorah) December 16, 2017

Wit is worth its weight in Gold. Refreshing to see a politician with a sense of humour ! — Renuka Kirpalani (@Renuks) December 16, 2017

Why can’t you produce your own dictionary.. Tharoorford or something… — Vaibhav Deshmukh (@Vaib310188) December 15, 2017

Congratulations sir …. and indeed compliments to @Amul_Coop to have explained complexities of comprehension in such a simple way !!!👌🏽😃 — ManishK (@iam_manishk) December 16, 2017

For once.. I didn’t hv to use dictionary to understand ur tweets 😂😂👻 — Ruchi kr (@ruchi_kr27) December 15, 2017

That’s supercalifragilisticexpialidocious! — Rajiv Bishnoi राजीव (@rajiv_bishnoi) December 15, 2017

@ShashiTharoor Sir u r responsible 4 creating that cloud of incomprehension!!😂😂😝😝 with a farrago of incomprehensible tharoorous/ tharoortionary!! — Simi (@simi_ag) December 16, 2017

Snuffed out like a dinosaur but will be remembered always still millions of years later as well 😊 — Arnika Dixit (@arnikadixit) December 16, 2017

Could you please tell what Dictionary you used to follow 😜? — Sudip Hore (@i_amSudip) December 15, 2017

Time to start GRE coaching classes. LOL — Jayabharathwaj (@Cartoonist_JB) December 16, 2017

I know meaning of all the words in this tweet. Such a shame. — Manish Chauhan (@linkmanishsc) December 16, 2017

Curious choice. T Rex was a flesh eating monster. Got wiped by an asteroid hit. Your inner thoughts. — Aninda Das (@aninda_d) December 16, 2017

What do you think of Tharoor’s reply? Tell us in comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd