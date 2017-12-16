‘Tharooraurus anyone?’: Amul dedicates cartoon to Shashi Tharoor’s fondness for big words

The new Amul cartoon takes a cue from people rushing to find the meaning of Shashi Tharoor’s words in the thesaurus. (Source: Amul/ Twitter) The new Amul cartoon takes a cue from people rushing to find the meaning of Shashi Tharoor’s words in the thesaurus. (Source: Amul/ Twitter)

Time and again, Shashi Tharoor has bombarded Twitter with some bombastic words and it has mostly led to a meltdown — with people rushing to find dictionaries to decipher what exactly he meant. The curiosity grew so much that once people even considered his tweet typo to be new words. Yes, the MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, often throws googlies at Tweeple and this time, even Amul couldn’t stop themselves from making a pun at the frenzy. On Friday (December 15), the dairy brand released their new topical dedicated to Tharoor’s use of words.

In their new cartoon, they put the spotlight on the Amul girl, who looks baffled with a giant dictionary as she hunts the meaning of his words while Tharoor grins by her side. The adorable cartoon was accompanied with a witty tagline that read: “Tharooraurus anyone?” The tweet is in a response to the Congress politician’s latest tweet when he used the word — rodomontade.

Addressing the ‘well-meaning people’s obsession with the words he uses, Tharoor took to the Internet to post this: “To all the well-meaning folks who send me parodies of my supposed speaking/writing style: The purpose of speaking or writing is to communicate w/ precision. I choose my words because they are the best ones for the idea I want to convey, not the most obscure or rodomontade ones!”

Naturally, his tweet again took Internet by storm and people people couldn’t stop talking about it.

