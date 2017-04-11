Thanks to WhatsApp, this final year MBBS student delivered a baby on a train

Khadse in his facebook post wrote that the happy relatives also gave him Rs 101 and thanked him for all the help. (Source: Vipin Bhagwanrao Khadse/ Facebook) Khadse in his facebook post wrote that the happy relatives also gave him Rs 101 and thanked him for all the help. (Source: Vipin Bhagwanrao Khadse/ Facebook)

Just a few days ago, an unexpected passenger joined a Turkish Airlines flight mid-air, when a lady gave birth on the plane! In cases of airplanes, special precautions and care are taken while allowing pregnant women, but no such screening or regulations are followed in trains. In fact, heavily pregnant women often travel in crowded compartments and chaotic conditions. One such incident occurred when a woman went into labour on the Ahmedabad-Puri Express. Thanks to a final year MBBS student who stepped up, the woman delivered her baby without any equipment.

Vipin Bhagwanrao Khadse, the medical 24-year-old medical student (who is not a qualified doctor yet) at the Nagpur-based Government Medical College & Hospital, performed a critical surgery to help the mother and child. Without any prior experience and proper medical equipment, Khadse was nervous. But he knew that two lives were at stake so, through WhatsApp and phone calls, he sought advice from his friends and senior doctors to perform the delivery.

The mother Chitralekha and her husband both labourers were travelling to Raipur in Chhattisgarh from Ahmedabad. But in between her water broke. According to a Times of India report, the train was stopped about 30km from Nagpur when her family pulled the chain near Wardha junction. The Ticket Checker (TC) frantically marched through the train in search of a doctor to help the woman in distress. “Initially, I kept quiet presuming there could be some experienced doctor. But, when they came for a second round of inquiry, I offered to help,” he said.

The young mother in her early 20s went into labour and was bleeding profusely and was in great pain. “The delivery was complicated because instead of the head, the baby’s shoulder was hanging out of the vagina. I uploaded a photo in a WhatsApp group of doctors for help. A senior resident Shikha Malik guided me on the phone to conduct the delivery,” Khadse said. Even though the delivery was successful, he had difficulty in controlling the bleeding, finally exhausting all the little medical supply he had, he tried to stop bleeding with pressure.

Khadse shared the entire experience on his Facebook page and thanked all the seniors and helpful volunteers. The post has garnered thumbs up from the Netizens and his story has now gone viral.

Finally, the train reached the Nagpur station and a medical team was ready there to help the newborn and the mother. After initial examination, the new parents were allowed to continue their travel with medication.

