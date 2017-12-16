Mom complains about no stationery for left-handed kids; gets special ones in return

The mother’s post earned support from many left-handers as they complained about the same and thanked her for the efforts. (Source: Shweta Singh/Facebook) The mother’s post earned support from many left-handers as they complained about the same and thanked her for the efforts. (Source: Shweta Singh/Facebook)

Do you ever wonder why most things are made in accordance with right-handed people in the world? Well, one can argue that there are more right-handed people, but does that mean we completely ignore the lefties in the rush? A few items like a guitar can be ordered and made especially for left-handers, but there are numerous everyday items that go amiss, especially at school for kids. From sharpeners to scissors and even notebooks — all cater to right-handers. So, when a mother of a four-and-a-half-year-old found her daughter sad because sharpening pencils at school was tough, she decided to do something about it. And guess what, it was worth it!

Shweta Sharma from Thane, Mumbai was concerned to see her daughter, Isha, upset as soon as she returned from school one day. Upon inquiry, the little one explained, “Mummy, I am unable to sharpen my pencil whereas all the other kids easily do that. [sic]”. Her child’s response really got her thinking. “I thought for the reason and realised that the sharpeners available in the market are manufactured for the right-handed people. It is very difficult for a 4-year-old left-handed skilled kid to use it [sic], ” she wrote in a Facebook post, and it got many social media users talking.

She also found out that stationeries for left-handers are available online, but the price of the products was 10 times more than the regular ones! Determined to help her child, she wrote to some stationery companies. And one of India’s largest stationery item manufacturers — Hindustan Pencils, who are known for their Apsara and Nataraj products — got back to her with a solution. In her post, she wrote that instead of ignoring her letter, the company assured her they would look into the matter. Talking to indianexpress.com, Sharma said, “We had written to many stationery companies and we got a few responses from others as well but they were just normal procedures. No further action was taken. But, within a week’s time, I received a sharpener specially designed for left-handed people from Hindustan Pencils.”

Yes, the company sent her a pack of five sharpeners, especially made for people who are left-handers. She also posted the letter on Facebook, where the company said, “We are working on a regular production of these sharpeners and will be glad to connect with you once we release them in the market.”

So, while we are happy that the little kid will have a smile on her face when she wishes to sharpen her pencils the next time, it brings hope for many other left-handers in the future too.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd