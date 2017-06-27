20 years of Harry Potter: Terribly Tiny tales gives the series the tribute it deserves

Snape will always be the most loved and perhaps misunderstood character in the novel. Snape will always be the most loved and perhaps misunderstood character in the novel.

On June 26, 1997, the world read about a boy who lived, and as it’s often said, the rest is history. It has been 20 years since and the popularity of Harry Potter remains unfazed. Over the years, we’ve read more and more about the boy’s life, his friends, his adventures, his failures and his triumph. It would not be an exaggeration to say that Harry Potter is more than a book, Potterverse is an experience that’s shared by millions of readers across the globe.

While social media has been abuzz with users recollecting their experience of reading Harry Potter, the Facebook page Terribly Tiny Tales decided to pay a tribute to the series, in a way they know best. They wrote ‘terribly tiny letters’ to our favourite characters, and it is difficult not to have a lump in your throat while reading them.

This one’s to perhaps the most loved and misunderstood character in the novel. They sum it up brilliantly on their Instagram page where they wrote, “Almost 2 decades ago, at the home of magic, you walked in and changed everything we thought people could ever stand for.

From the evil grandson of Doom to the carer who hid behind the veil of darkness, Severus, you are an inspiration, beyond what words can measure and put on paper.”

And then, of course, there is Sirius Black, who as is mentioned in the page was “a paradox of a man”. The one “who gleefully sang (God Rest Ye, Merry Hippogriffs, remember?) in a place that he hated calling home. The boy cheering on James on the Quidditch field, and many years later, the dog watching Harry from the stands. The man who was freed after 13 years of wrongful imprisonment, only to be greeted with a life in hiding. The man who spent his entire life trying to convince the world that he wasn’t like the rest of his family, only to die with the label of a murderer.”

Ron will always be the friend who tells you they will stay with you through thick and thin, and actually means it. He is as the letter says, is the “survivor”.

Then there is Hermione Granger who stunned us with her intelligence and empathy. She will always be an inspiration to several girls who are told repeatedly to dumb down.

Quidditch, always.

