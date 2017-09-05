Only in Express

‘My class is NOISY’: This teacher shatters all classroom stereotypes in his Twitter thread

As the nation celebrated Teacher's Day, V Vinay spilled what a "typical class" means for him in a long Twitter thread, and shattered all stereotypes. What caught the most attention was when he revealed that his students do not get tired even though his classes span mostly for three hours.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:September 5, 2017 9:13 pm
teachers day, teachers day 2017, teachers day quotes, teacher tweet thread, Twitter thread teacher, teaching methods, indian express, indian express news Isn’t his way of teaching way cooler? (Source: Thinkstock Images/V Vinay/Twitter)
A good teacher can inspire hope, ignite the imagination, and instil a love of learning, said American politician Brad Henry. Echoing the quote, a cool teacher just spilled what a “typical class” means for him in a long Twitter thread, and shattered all stereotypes. As the nation celebrated Teacher’s Day, Bengaluru-based V Vinay wrote, “For the last two years, I have been teaching high school children. Some reflections. There are a few things many schools get wrong. The first thing I ensured is that they don’t feel they are in a typical class.”

From having a different “sitting pattern” to letting his students be “noisy”, his reflections were a huge twist to the usual teaching principles adopted in a school. “The problems they have to think about are usually challenging. Usually a solution takes 20 to 30 minutes to discover,” he said, adding, “In the process, they learn patience. They realise problem solving is not some 30 second activity.” What caught the most attention was when he revealed that his students do not get tired even though his classes span mostly for three hours. “My sessions are for 3 hours. The first time, I asked them if they wanted a break after 90 minutes. They refused saying it is not school! When children enjoy what they are doing, they don’t get tired. I have never asked this question again,” he tweeted.

Read the entire tweet thread here.

Isn’t his way of teaching way cooler? Don’t you wish he would have been your teacher too? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

