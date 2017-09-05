‘My class is NOISY’: This teacher shatters all classroom stereotypes in his Twitter thread

Isn’t his way of teaching way cooler? (Source: Thinkstock Images/V Vinay/Twitter) Isn’t his way of teaching way cooler? (Source: Thinkstock Images/V Vinay/Twitter)

A good teacher can inspire hope, ignite the imagination, and instil a love of learning, said American politician Brad Henry. Echoing the quote, a cool teacher just spilled what a “typical class” means for him in a long Twitter thread, and shattered all stereotypes. As the nation celebrated Teacher’s Day, Bengaluru-based V Vinay wrote, “For the last two years, I have been teaching high school children. Some reflections. There are a few things many schools get wrong. The first thing I ensured is that they don’t feel they are in a typical class.”

From having a different “sitting pattern” to letting his students be “noisy”, his reflections were a huge twist to the usual teaching principles adopted in a school. “The problems they have to think about are usually challenging. Usually a solution takes 20 to 30 minutes to discover,” he said, adding, “In the process, they learn patience. They realise problem solving is not some 30 second activity.” What caught the most attention was when he revealed that his students do not get tired even though his classes span mostly for three hours. “My sessions are for 3 hours. The first time, I asked them if they wanted a break after 90 minutes. They refused saying it is not school! When children enjoy what they are doing, they don’t get tired. I have never asked this question again,” he tweeted.

Read the entire tweet thread here.

0. Teachers’ day today. For the last two years, I have been teaching high school children. Some reflections. — V Vinay (@ainvvy) September 5, 2017

1. There are a few things many schools get wrong. The first thing I ensured is that they don’t feel they are in a typical class — V Vinay (@ainvvy) September 5, 2017

2. (a) Students work around tables; not all are facing me. (b) They talk amongst each other, thinking as a team is fine. — V Vinay (@ainvvy) September 5, 2017

3 . So my typical class is noisy. (c) I only address them for a fourth of the class. They are exploring for the remaining time. — V Vinay (@ainvvy) September 5, 2017

4. (d) The problems they have to think about are usually challenging. Usually a solution takes 20 to 30 minutes to discover. — V Vinay (@ainvvy) September 5, 2017

5. In the process, they learn patience. They realise problem solving is not some 30 second activity. — V Vinay (@ainvvy) September 5, 2017

6. They learn to work in teams. This interaction is what adds to the experience of learning. — V Vinay (@ainvvy) September 5, 2017

7. (e) I am usually not satisfied with one way of solving. They learn there is usually more than one way to solve a problem. — V Vinay (@ainvvy) September 5, 2017

8. They also see multiple ideas from their peers, which tells them there is no one correct way. — V Vinay (@ainvvy) September 5, 2017

9. My sessions are for 3 hours. The first time, I asked them if they wanted a break after 90 minutes. They refused saying it is not school! — V Vinay (@ainvvy) September 5, 2017

10. When children enjoy what they are doing, they don’t get tired. I have never asked this question again. — V Vinay (@ainvvy) September 5, 2017

11. The biggest joy is when students tell me that they now look at their school subjects and ask why. They question. — V Vinay (@ainvvy) September 5, 2017

12. They say they ask more questions at their school. Just that extra confidence is the best thing we can provide as teachers. — V Vinay (@ainvvy) September 5, 2017

13. If only we also have parents /teachers who allow children to enjoy learning, we would be a different country. — V Vinay (@ainvvy) September 5, 2017

14. Let me stop here, while reminding that each one of us is a teacher to some way. Happy Teachers’ day! — V Vinay (@ainvvy) September 5, 2017

*in some way :) — V Vinay (@ainvvy) September 5, 2017

Isn’t his way of teaching way cooler? Don’t you wish he would have been your teacher too? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

