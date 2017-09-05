Teacher’s Day 2017: Tweeple honour Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan with heartfelt messages

Teacher’s Day marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. (Source: Abhishek Singh/Twitter) Teacher’s Day marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. (Source: Abhishek Singh/Twitter)

Celebrated on September 5 every year, Teacher’s Day marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Born in 1988, the celebrated philosopher served as the first vice-president of India from 1952 to 1962, and the second President of India from 1962 to 1967. The distinguished scholar, who taught at the University of Mysore, University of Calcutta and the Oxford University, is also a Bharat Ratna recipient.

In 1962, when he became the president, some of his students and friends wanted to celebrate his birthday. However, he said that he would love if “instead of celebrating his birthday, the day was marked as Teacher’s Day”. Hence, the day is noted to honour the contribution made by a teacher, guide or guru in others’ lives. Radhakrishnan believed that “teachers should be the best minds in the country”, and people celebrate the day by making it special for teachers with performances in schools and getting greeting cards or gifts for them.

This year, many took to Twitter to pay a tribute to Radhakrishnan through their tweets and the hashtags #HappyTeachersDay and #SarvepalliRadhakrishnan were trending all through the day. Messages included remembering him as a great teacher with the tweet, “Tribute to the greatest teacher who was also the 2nd President of India #SarvepalliRadhakrishnan on his birth anniversary,” as well as other tweets such as “Gratitude 2 former President Sri #SarvepalliRadhakrishnan on #TeachersDay along with all d teachers across India 4their crucial contribution.”

Check out some of the tweet tributes to Dr Radhakrishnan here.

1954 :: Vice President, Dr. S. Radhakrishnan, Inaugurating Conference On Teaching of Social Sciences In South Asia #TeachersDay pic.twitter.com/nXsz1fClCc — indianhistorypics (@IndiaHistorypic) September 4, 2017

Tribute to the greatest teacher who was also the 2nd President of India #SarvepalliRadhakrishnan on his birth anniversary.

पूर्व राष्ट्रपति pic.twitter.com/1dA2QFLQe5 — Abhishek Singh 🇮🇳 (@kabhishek744) September 5, 2017

A Profession Which Creates All Other Professions….#TeachersDay pic.twitter.com/1N7z6DMrXp — Democratic Comrade (@Shathaghni) September 5, 2017

Happy #TeachersDay. Thanks to #SarvepalliRadhakrishnan, this day reminds me of all great people who helped me in becoming who I am. — Kumar Gautam (@Kumargautamkg) September 5, 2017

Gratitude 2 former President Sri #SarvepalliRadhakrishnan on #TeachersDay along with all d teachers across India 4their crucial contribution — Dr. R.C. Tomar (@rc_tomar) September 5, 2017

Dear Teacher, Thanks for making us what we are today.

Happy Teacher’s Day#HappyTeachersDay #SarvepalliRadhakrishnan — Harshad Kalariya (@HarshadCrush) September 5, 2017

#SarvepalliRadhakrishnan was a philosopher,statesman&teacher who was the first VP &second President of India. Happy# TeachersDay! pic.twitter.com/8gbVxg7m8f — Jagadish Pattanayak (@drjpattanayak) September 5, 2017

To all the teachers, guides, coaches and mentors around the world .. Happy Teachers’ Day .. #respect #TeachersDay #SarvepalliRadhakrishnan — Ambuj Laroiya (@AmbujLaroiya) September 5, 2017

“The TRUE TEACHERS are those who help us to think for ourselves”#HappyTeachersDay #SarvepalliRadhakrishnan — G Ajay Kumar (@Ajay_kumar_G) September 5, 2017

From President Ram Nath Kovind to PM Narendra Modi — the networking website was buzzing with tweets from influential people too.

On Teachers’ Day, I pay homage to Dr. S. Radhakrishnan & extend heartiest greetings to all teachers of our nation #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 5, 2017

On Teachers’ Day, I salute the teaching community that is devoted to nurturing minds & spreading the joys of education in society. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2017

My tributes to Dr. S Radhakrishnan, an outstanding teacher and statesman on his birth anniversary. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2017

Teachers have a central role in realising our dream of a ‘New India’ that is driven by cutting edge research & innovation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2017

Happy #TeachersDay! The lessons you taught me have always served me well. Sharing an incident with you all that changed my life! pic.twitter.com/J1izUvPG3C — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 5, 2017

The best teachers teach from the heart , not just from the book.

Gratitude to all who have taught me something in life.

Happy #TeachersDay pic.twitter.com/leBh0x6QDT — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 5, 2017

Happy Teachers Day To Everyone Who Is Rising By Uplifting Others !!!#TeachersDay — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) September 5, 2017

