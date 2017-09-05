Only in Express

Teacher’s Day 2017: Tweeple honour Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan with heartfelt messages

Celebrated on September 5 every year, Teacher's Day marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. This year, many took to Twitter to pay a tribute to Dr Radhakrishnan through their tweets and the hashtags #HappyTeachersDay and #SarvepalliRadhakrishnan were trending all through the day.

Published:September 5, 2017
(Source: Abhishek Singh/Twitter)
Celebrated on September 5 every year, Teacher’s Day marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Born in 1988, the celebrated philosopher served as the first vice-president of India from 1952 to 1962, and the second President of India from 1962 to 1967. The distinguished scholar, who taught at the University of Mysore, University of Calcutta and the Oxford University, is also a Bharat Ratna recipient.

In 1962, when he became the president, some of his students and friends wanted to celebrate his birthday. However, he said that he would love if “instead of celebrating his birthday, the day was marked as Teacher’s Day”. Hence, the day is noted to honour the contribution made by a teacher, guide or guru in others’ lives. Radhakrishnan believed that “teachers should be the best minds in the country”, and people celebrate the day by making it special for teachers with performances in schools and getting greeting cards or gifts for them.

This year, many took to Twitter to pay a tribute to Radhakrishnan through their tweets and the hashtags #HappyTeachersDay and #SarvepalliRadhakrishnan were trending all through the day. Messages included remembering him as a great teacher with the tweet, “Tribute to the greatest teacher who was also the 2nd President of India #SarvepalliRadhakrishnan on his birth anniversary,” as well as other tweets such as “Gratitude 2 former President Sri #SarvepalliRadhakrishnan on #TeachersDay along with all d teachers across India 4their crucial contribution.”

Check out some of the tweet tributes to Dr Radhakrishnan here.

From President Ram Nath Kovind to PM Narendra Modi — the networking website was buzzing with tweets from influential people too.

So, what’s your message for Radhakrishnan this Teacher’s Day? Tell us in the comments below.

