Teacher’s Day 2017: Some of the FUNNIEST Teacher’s Day tweets on the Internet

On September 5 every year, people across India come together to celebrate Teacher’s Day, which is also the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. From gifting their elders with handmade cards, roses and presents, students in schools and colleges express their love and gratitude to their teachers in myriad ways. While Teacher’s Day is all about commemorating the contribution of the guiding lights of our lives in shaping and moulding us into what we are today, a quick look through the Internet might show you a lighter side of the celebrations too. Yes, just like how every day of significance now gets people on social media going, sometimes with heartfelt wishes and messages and other times with sarcasm and jokes, this time too Internet users, especially those on Twitter, are tickling a funny bone or two.

From reminding us of the evergreen taunts of our school teachers that are “This is not a fish market” and “I need pin drop silence here,” to how even the ex-girlfriend and ex-boyfriend deserve a ‘thank you’ today, the micro-blogging site was rife with sarcasm and funny jibes. “It is Teacher’s Day. You may not have heard so many lectures from anyone else,” “‘Happy Teachers Day!’ Yours faithfully, Fish Market,” “37.58 kmph – Usain Bolt, 409 kmph – Bugatti Veyron, 9892 kmph – speed of chalk thrown by a teacher at the kid on the last bench,” were some of the funny jokes doing the rounds of the Internet on this day.

Check out some of the other funny Teacher’s Day posts doing the rounds.

Please give roses to your wife today … It is Teacher’s Day. You may not have heard so many lectures from anyone else.#TeachersDay — mayank malani (@MalaniMayank) September 5, 2017

Two inspirational quotes by Indian Teachers 1- Is this a Fish Market?

2- Please maintain Pin drop silence — Abhishek Upmanyu (@AbhiUpmanyu) September 5, 2017

On the occasion of #TeachersDay (India) , I wish all the muggle out there, get Umbridge as a their teacher. NOW BURN IN HELL. pic.twitter.com/ST0YBa3B9R — Severus Snape (@_PS_Snape) September 4, 2017

In honor of National #TeachersDay, we should all remember how to spell “professor.” pic.twitter.com/QYqLSAu1ms — QuanTrader (@StoicTrader) September 5, 2017

Nobody has tweeted “Dear life, happy teacher’s day” yet? 🤔 — Daniel Fernandes (@absolutelydanny) September 5, 2017

[in class]

Me: *raises hand* Sir!

Teacher: Yes.

Me: Har kutte ka din aata hai

T: ha toh..

Me: Happy Teacher’s Day. — That Awkward Guy (@Mr_ascetic) September 5, 2017

Me, in the sternest teacher voice I can muster: WHY ARE YOU DOING THE MACARENA #thatteacherlife — ThingsMyStudentsSay (@maestradesegun2) April 6, 2017

37.58 kmph – Usain Bolt

409 kmph – Bugatti Veyron

9892 kmph – speed of chalk thrown by a teacher at the kid on the last bench ##TeachersDay — SocialBhanwara (@DeepakGupta2209) September 4, 2017

