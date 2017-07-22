Teachers at this Telangana govt school are wearing helmets to protest, here’s why

With leaking roof and plaster falling off the ceiling, the sorry state of the building is not fit to be called as an educational institute. (Source: ANI/ Twitter) With leaking roof and plaster falling off the ceiling, the sorry state of the building is not fit to be called as an educational institute. (Source: ANI/ Twitter)

Where should one expect to find people wearing helmets? While riding a bike or maybe at a construction site? But in India, you can spot government employees donning helmets at work, inside a building! Only a few days back, images of Bihar government employees wearing helmets went viral, as the staff thought it was the best way to save themselves from sustaining injuries. Yes, teachers at a government school in Telangana’s Medak district were photographed teaching while wearing helmets.

The staff of the school sent out numerous appeals to the government to fix the school building. But all their requests fell on deaf ears. Now, to protest against the delay in renovation of the dilapidated school building, teachers have resorted to this unique measure to grab attention.

Monsoon makes it very difficult to be in the classrooms. With leaking roof and plaster peeling off the ceiling, the sorry state of the building is not fit to be called an educational institute. But with illiteracy posing a big challenge, the students and the teachers are striving hard to make things work. And not just in the classroom, the teachers have been wearing helmets in the staff-room too.

Not just in the classroom, the teachers have been wearing helmets in the staff-room too. (Source: ANI/Twitter) Not just in the classroom, the teachers have been wearing helmets in the staff-room too. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

According to reports, teachers have been complaining about the deteriorating building for three years now, but district administrations have not done anything to solve their problems.

While there is a lot of buzz around introducing e-learning in government schools, the government should first take care of the basics. You can’t hope that children would be able to concentrate if water keeps dripping down the ceiling or they are scared that the roof might come crumbling down any moment.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd