Tea-seller’s ‘happiest’ day of taking his kids to McDonald’s will fill you with joy

The definition of happiness is different for everyone. For some, it might be travelling to new places, buying latest gadgets, eating delicious food or simply sleeping for endless hours. But have you ever thought what would make a tea-seller happy? In a Facebook post shared by Human of Bombay, someone asked a tea-seller from Mumbai about his memory of the happiest day of his life and his reply will melt your heart.

Narrating the memorable incident, the man said, “On that day my kids looked at me like I was their hero! That’s the happiest day of my life.” The post had got almost 33,000 reactions and had been shared by more than 3,000 people on social media, at the time of writing.

“When were you the happiest?”

“There was some event happening at a big hotel nearby. And after lunch everyone wanted chai. That day I made more money than I make in a month. I took my wife and kids to McDonalds for the first time and bought the kids their own burgers with the toys in it. My kids looked at me like I was their hero! That’s the happiest day of my life.”

The honest post wooed Netizens in no time, and they couldn’t stop expressing their delight. “You can’t buy happiness but you can buy tea and that’s kind of the same thing,” one user commented, and another one said: “Simple pleasures of a simple life. We unnecessarily complicate things and forget what it’s all about. Aah, now I want chai!”

“You put a huge smile on my face sitting in a house world’s away from yours in a town in Northern Ireland!! Happiness is a feeling we all share, need, want, experience, seek, know, no matter what our culture, upbringing, religious persuasion, sex, gender etc… proving that deep down as humans we’re not all that different from each other!” another one wrote.

