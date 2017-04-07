Trending News

Former BJP MP Tarun Vijay’s ‘racist remark on South Indians’ angers Twitterati

Tarun Vijay later tweeted, 'I said we worship Krishna, which literally means black, we were the first to oppose any racism and were in fact victims of racist British,' among other tweets.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:April 7, 2017 5:57 pm
tarun vijay, tarun vijay south indians, tarun vijay south indians remark, tarun vijay racism remark south indians, bjp tarun vijay south indians remark racism, indian express, indian express news Former BJP MP Tarun Vijay’s comment has angered many on social media, especially if the Twitter reactions to his statement are to go by.(Source: AP)

Former BJP MP Tarun Vijay has earned the ire of a lot of people after he made a racist comment on South Indians recently. Vijay was invited by news channel Al Jazeera for their online show The Stream to discuss about the recent attacks on Nigerian students in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida. “If we were racist, why would we have all the entire south…Tamil, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra…why do we live with them? We have black people around us,” he was heard saying in the video. His comment has angered many on social media, especially if the Twitter reactions to his statement are to go by.

ALSO READ | Activist Kavita Krishnan targets AAP’s Somnath Bharti after tweet on racist African students attack

Here are some of the reactions his remark has generated on the micro-blogging site.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Video of heated argument between TV news anchor and VHP’s Vijay Shankar is going viral

Facing flak, Vijay took to Twitter to apologise for his remark, and he did so by quoting an instance of Hindu god Krishna’s. “I said we worship Krishna, which literally means black, we were the first to oppose any racism and were in fact victims of racist British. Yes, it sounds ridiculous and very bad. I meant, we worship Krishna, which literally means black. And we have never had any racism,” he tweeted.

Although Vijay has tried hard to justify his statement, his comment on the show has evidently angered people.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Best of Express

Must Read

Apr 07: Latest News