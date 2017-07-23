Tamil Nadu woman chops off husband’s genitals, carries it home in her purse!

The couple had been married for 14 years, but they were living separated. (Source: Thinkstock images) The couple had been married for 14 years, but they were living separated. (Source: Thinkstock images)

No spouse can tolerate infidelity, but what this woman did in a fit of rage has stunned everyone. A woman from Gudiyattam in Vellore came to know about her husband’s extramarital affair and allegedly chopped off his genitals. Not only that, she carried the severed penis in her purse and went to her parents’ house. The woman was later arrested by the Gudiyattam police, who identified her as Sarasu from near Thuthipattu.

“We arrested the woman today (Friday) when she was on her way to her parents’ house in V Kotta. She was carrying in her purse the chopped off part of her husband’s genital,” inspector M T Irudhyaraj told Times of India.

According to reports, the 30-year-old had been living separately in her parent’s house for almost a year now, however, their four children were still staying at Gudiyattam at their paternal grandparent’s house as their school was nearby.

The couple have been married for 14 years but were living separately. Earlier this month, the couple tried to reconcile their differences. However, they used to quarrel frequently and suspect each other of having an illicit affair.

On Wednesday night, things took an ugly turn when the husband, Jagadeesan, came home drunk and picked up a quarrel with his wife. “He also repeatedly told his wife that she had grown old and he was going to get married to another woman,” said the inspector, quoting Sarasu. She also blamed him and accused him of bringing his mistress to the house in her absence.

“The wordy quarrel continued till 2 am on Thursday and he went to sleep. Around 3 am, Sarasu brought a sharp knife from the kitchen and cut off her husband’s penis and left the house with the chopped off part,” said special sub-inspector of police A Krishnamoorthy.

Neighbours heard the husband screaming in pain and took him to a nearby hospital. He was later referred to the Government Vellore Medical College Hospital and has undergone surgery. He is said to be out of danger.

