Man complaining about rickshaw fares in Tamil Nadu’s Salem ends up tweeting to US Salem Police

With ministers like Sushma Swaraj and Suresh Prabhu making it easier for general public to share their grievances through Internet, especially Twitter, more and more people are taking to social media to post their complaints, seeking redressal. So when this Tamil Nadu man was flabbergasted at the exorbitant rickshaw fares in Yercaud, a hill station in the state’s Salem district, he thought it only right to tweet to the Salem police department. Only twist being, he ended up tagging the handle of US Salem police department, which he probably realised after they responded to him. Oh, also, Tamil Nadu’s Salem police department doesn’t own a Twitter account, just yet.

Meanwhile, after the police’s Twitter handle pointed out his mistake, the man who goes by the name of Arunanand TA on Twitter, happened to realise something else as well — that there is also a city called Madras in Jefferson County in United States’ Oregon. And just while he was it, he happened to confirm it with the Salem police and tweeted to them again.

. @SalemPoliceDept are you aware that the auto rickshaws overcharge tourists in #Yercaud ?Rs. 50/- for 1.5km. Is there a system that looks into such issues here? @CMOTamilNadu @dinakaranonline @dinathanthi @VisitYercaud @twttdc — Arunanand T A (@TAAspeaks) November 20, 2017

We are the Salem Police in Salem, Oregon, USA — Salem Police Dept. (@SalemPoliceDept) November 20, 2017

Do you guys have a Madras too in Oregon? :-o That’s the name of the capital of Tamil Nadu state! pic.twitter.com/JtJfRWXx2p — Arunanand T A (@TAAspeaks) November 24, 2017

While the issue he had raised was that of how auto rickshaws overcharge tourists in Yercaud, he also managed to get the police’s attention, who responded by assuring that they will look into the matter as well as join Twitter soon.

