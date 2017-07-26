Tamil Nadu gets its first ‘Wall of Kindness’ in Tirunelveli

The wall which was opened on Monday, received a great response from the local residents. (Source: Sandeep Nanduri/ Facebook) The wall which was opened on Monday, received a great response from the local residents. (Source: Sandeep Nanduri/ Facebook)

Despite all the development and advancement, poverty is one of social ailment we have not been able to eradicate. In fact, with time the gap between the haves and have-nots seems to be expanding. In such a state, serious steps should be adopted to help the needy. Take for instance what Tirunelveli Collector Sandeep Nanduri has done. He transformed a wall at the collectorate office compound into a ‘Wall of Kindness’. From books and toys to clothes and shoes, anyone can leave any item on the shelves attached to the wall, painted in bright colours. With a message “Donate it, if you don’t need it! Take it, if you need!”, the wall invites people to donate commodities in good condition that can be used by those in need.

The collector points out that every household will have things lying in back of their cupboards and store rooms, what’s the point of accumulating things if not utilised. So, it’s better if it can help others who might desperately need it. Explaining why he chose the office compound to start the project, he said, “It is a place where lot of people come, petitioners come and poor people come, that is why we thought of starting it here.”

It’s not only about helping but also about creating awareness. “It will also create an awareness among people. We are looking at the responses and if it is successful we will expand it to other public areas,” Nanduri said to The News Minute.

The wall which was opened on Monday, received a great response from the local residents. Scores of people flocked around the wall and left unused items, from clothes to books, the wall has been a symbol of hope.

Nanduri also assured that they will make sure donated items do not get wet in rain and added that they might collaborate with an NGO to reach out to several orphanages too. “We make sure that things do not get wet if it rains. We are thinking of tying up with some NGOs. If there are items which are there for a long time, the NGO can take it and give it off to orphanages,” he added.

“We are very grateful to the collector to start such an initiative. We got saree, pants and shirts. It is a very good scheme, ” a daily wage labourer was quoted who picked up few clothes from the Wall said.

Though a first in Tamil Nadu, this is not the first time a ‘Wall of Kindness’ has been set up in India. A concept that started in Iran in 2015 saw many renditions worldwide in varies cities around the globe to help homeless and needy. Last month, a similar wall was set up in Hyderabad. A charity initiative in the capital city of Telangana was started by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) inviting people to donate clothes or any other item. Similar walls are there in Jaipur, Chandigarh, Bhopal, Delhi among other cities, where it is also known as ‘Naki ki Dewaar’.

#GHMC ,Hyd has started an initiative called #WallOfKindness that lets people leave things like clothes,shoes & books by d wall for d poor👏👌👍 pic.twitter.com/BrMBxssVgv — 🔴Sunikar Reddy✨ (@SunikarReddy) June 21, 2017

@narendramodi @capt_amarinder @sherryontopp we need more of these in every city, every town of this country#WallOfKindness now in Amritsar pic.twitter.com/vSkmLHdRKE — Gaurav Deora (@gauravdeora15) April 27, 2017

In this shivering winter #WallofKindness emerges in Jamia Nagar #Delhi. The Haves will donate clothes and the Have nots will take some. pic.twitter.com/KNzNjFRXx2 — Zafar Abbas (@zafarabbaszaidi) December 28, 2016

Recently, a similar wall was set up in Beirut to help refugees and people fleeing war. At some places, non-perishable food is left for the people. Pakistan, Cyprus too has many such ‘Wall of Kindness’ and people regularly donate items and make sure shelves are not empty.

Do you want a ‘Wall of Kindness’ in your city?

