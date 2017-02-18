‘Jallikattu being played in TN Assembly’: Twitterati react to heightened drama on floor test

Opposition party leader in Tamil Nadu Assembly, M K Stalin displays his torn shirt after the ruckus experienced during the confidence of vote was taken outside Fort St George in Chennai on Saturday. (Source: PTI) Opposition party leader in Tamil Nadu Assembly, M K Stalin displays his torn shirt after the ruckus experienced during the confidence of vote was taken outside Fort St George in Chennai on Saturday. (Source: PTI)

After a tumultuous couple of weeks, Tamil Nadu witnessed what could be the climax of the ongoing political drama on Saturday amid chaos and ruckus at the Assembly – with the breaking of tables and chairs in the House and ministers assaulting one another. Amid the heightened power tussle, Chief Minister E Palaniswami won the floor test with the support of 122 MLAs.

ALSO READ | Minutes after Palaniswami sworn in as CM, someone changed his name on Wikipedia page to ‘Sasikala’s Slave’

Although the media was denied access to the proceedings in the Assembly, visuals of the chaos were later telecast on television channels. The uproar in the Assembly was mainly due to opposition parties like the DMK and the Congress demanding that the vote be postponed after their request for a secret ballot was rejected by the Speaker.

The situation went out of control and the session was adjourned for couple of times and was escorted out by marshals. Meanwhile, MK Stalin alleged that he was manhandled as he spoke to the media wearing a torn shirt outside the Assembly. To launch his protest he then went onto met the Governor and later proceeded to Marina beach and started a hunger strike.

The floor test in the Assembly was the first such exercise in the state in about 30 years, and many could not stop themselves from experiencing a deja vu.

Netizens expressed their anger on social media and claimed they feel ‘cheated’. Many actors and eminent personalities too took to Twitter and regarded it as a ‘black day’ in TN politics. However, few came up with punny reactions especially to that of Stalin walking out with a torn shirt.

Check out some of reactions here.

” This is the worst batch I have ever seen..! “ Tamilnadu Governor #VidyasagarRao to TamilNadu MLAs 😂 — john vijay (@vjyv7) February 18, 2017

Who is d screenplay writer for d incidents happening in Tamilnadu ? I want to learn from him/her 😂😂😂 — Pandiraj (@pandiraj_dir) February 18, 2017

Tables and Chair in parlaiment and assembly halls break so easily as if they were ordered by Suresh Kalmadi. — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 18, 2017

Kejri: Abey Ashu tu ye floor ko kyuṅ chaat raha hai ? Ashu: Sir! TN assembly mai floor taste ho raha hai. We must also practice#FloorTest — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) February 18, 2017

TN Assembly –

The mike was broken. The Speaker has left.

Which means that only the amplifier remains. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) February 18, 2017

Few know that, late jayalalitha went near the core of the earth n came out as volcano in Andaman’s, not to avenge, just to escape #floortest — vishnu praveen (@Invishstation) February 18, 2017

MK Stalin tears his shirt. Tamil Nadu Assembly turned in a shooting destination. Secret ballot,a conspiracy failed to cogent picture of TN. — SONALIKA (@TwonkBlunt) February 18, 2017

#floortest Me Explaining to my Friend about Tamilnadu Politics ,He just Nodded ,as if he understood what i was saying !😂 pic.twitter.com/nWIq8WznVD — Tadkamarkey (@Aneelgs) February 18, 2017

Assembly Kalaignar TV: Stalin’s shirt torn

News 18 TN: Speaker’s shirt torn

Assembly sec..: Papers torn

People: Faith in politics torn — Rise Of India (@RiseOfIndia) February 18, 2017

When bae asks to show abs in public pic.twitter.com/kGUYRI8Yxn — one tip one hand_ (@OneTipOneHand_) February 18, 2017

TN lawmakers indulged in #jallikattu in assembly and vented their frustration 😘😜 — KK (@kaliappank) February 18, 2017

Speaker tore of his shirt himself and blamed MLAs of DMK. We reiterate our demand for a secret ballot, says #MKStalin: ANI #TNFloortest pic.twitter.com/6f8fUw5G5u — Maanvi (@MaanviNarcisa) February 18, 2017

So unfortunate TN assembly drama is not live on TV.. Govt could’ve levied entertainment tax but why deprive us of much needed action show. — Mohit (@sailorsmoon) February 18, 2017

TN assembly members took floor test very seriously. Dumping everything on the floor to test it. — Haritha Varanasi (@csharitha) February 18, 2017

“Marina Beach”

Even DMK MLAs r holding protest at Marina Beach…Is this a conspiracy by DMK not to allow #jayalalithaa rest in peace….😂 — Patel (@Patel_MJA) February 18, 2017

Have something to add to this story? Tell us in comments below.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd