‘Jallikattu being played in TN Assembly’: Twitterati react to heightened drama on floor test

Netizens expressed their anger on social media and claimed they feel 'cheated'. However, few came up with punny reactions especially to that of Stalin walking out with a torn shirt.

By: Trends Desk | Kolkata | Updated: February 18, 2017 9:20 pm
tamil nadu, tn floor test, tamil nadu assembly, tn assembly ruckus, tamil nadu, palaniswami, edappadi palaniswami, tamil nadu marina beach protest, mk stalin, stalin torn shirt memes, trending news, tamil nadu memes, viral news, latest news Opposition party leader in Tamil Nadu Assembly, M K Stalin displays his torn shirt after the ruckus experienced during the confidence of vote was taken outside Fort St George in Chennai on Saturday. (Source: PTI)

After a tumultuous couple of weeks, Tamil Nadu witnessed what could be the climax of the ongoing political drama on Saturday amid chaos and ruckus at the Assembly – with the breaking of tables and chairs in the House and ministers assaulting one another. Amid the heightened power tussle, Chief Minister E Palaniswami won the floor test with the support of 122 MLAs.

Although the media was denied access to the proceedings in the Assembly, visuals of the chaos were later telecast on television channels. The uproar in the Assembly was mainly due to opposition parties like the DMK and the Congress demanding that the vote be postponed after their request for a secret ballot was rejected by the Speaker.

The situation went out of control and the session was adjourned for couple of times and was escorted out by marshals. Meanwhile, MK Stalin alleged that he was manhandled as he spoke to the media wearing a torn shirt outside the Assembly. To launch his protest he then went onto met the Governor and later proceeded to Marina beach and started a hunger strike.

The floor test in the Assembly was the first such exercise in the state in about 30 years, and many could not stop themselves from experiencing a deja vu.

Netizens expressed their anger on social media and claimed they feel ‘cheated’. Many actors and eminent personalities too took to Twitter and regarded it as a ‘black day’ in TN politics. However, few came up with punny reactions especially to that of Stalin walking out with a torn shirt.

