Tamil Nadu farmers drink urine in protest: Netizens join in, call upon PM Modi to intervene

Many users also slammed the state government and the Centre for not helping the farmers.

By: Trends Desk | Kolkata | Published:April 22, 2017 5:57 pm
Tamil Nadu farmers drank urine during their protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday.

Farmers from Tamil Nadu have been protesting in the heart of the National Capital to gain the attention of the Central Government. In a desperate attempt, the farmers drank urine in a bid to protest over drought relief funds and waiver of farmers’ loans. These farmers said they were doing so as there is a lack of drinking water in the state.

These helpless farmers have been protesting at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi since March 14. They are protesting to demand a drought relief package of Rs 40,000 crore, farm loan waiver and setting up of Cauvery Management Board by the Centre.

To grab attention, they had taken up various startling albeit non-violent measures. From protesting with the skulls of dead farmers to parading naked or holding dead rodents in their mouth — the distressed farmers have done it all, but their protests have fallen on deaf ears.

While politicians in Tamil Nadu are still busy with bypolls and grappling with the AIADMK merger issue, the Central government has not paid any heed to their protests. On Saturday, pictures of farmers drinking urine went viral. Netizens shared the images across social media platform and joined their voice too.

While many slammed both the state government and Centre for not helping the farmers and lessening their woes, a few took to Twitter to request the PM to help them out.

