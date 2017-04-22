Tamil Nadu farmers drink urine in protest: Netizens join in, call upon PM Modi to intervene

Tamil Nadu farmers drank urine during their protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Source: PTI) Tamil Nadu farmers drank urine during their protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Source: PTI)

Farmers from Tamil Nadu have been protesting in the heart of the National Capital to gain the attention of the Central Government. In a desperate attempt, the farmers drank urine in a bid to protest over drought relief funds and waiver of farmers’ loans. These farmers said they were doing so as there is a lack of drinking water in the state.

These helpless farmers have been protesting at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi since March 14. They are protesting to demand a drought relief package of Rs 40,000 crore, farm loan waiver and setting up of Cauvery Management Board by the Centre.

To grab attention, they had taken up various startling albeit non-violent measures. From protesting with the skulls of dead farmers to parading naked or holding dead rodents in their mouth — the distressed farmers have done it all, but their protests have fallen on deaf ears.

While politicians in Tamil Nadu are still busy with bypolls and grappling with the AIADMK merger issue, the Central government has not paid any heed to their protests. On Saturday, pictures of farmers drinking urine went viral. Netizens shared the images across social media platform and joined their voice too.

While many slammed both the state government and Centre for not helping the farmers and lessening their woes, a few took to Twitter to request the PM to help them out.

Why no one cares tamilnadu farmers strike. Why no respect for the people who feed us. pic.twitter.com/zueTmAmEpq — anoop (@TAnoop1987) April 22, 2017

Should the Tamil Nadu farmers go through this channel to have the message fall on the deaf ears of our prime minister? http://t.co/e3x2BoFXii — Farhan Shaikh (@farhanshaikh_) April 22, 2017

Why Tamilnadu govt is not solving farmers problem, if they can spend 100 crore for 1 assembly election advertisement? #Tamilnadu #shameful — Kumar Kaushal (@iamkumarkaushal) April 22, 2017

@IndianExpress Govt. Busy in winning hearts,so its obvious to say that these farmers have gone crazy if they r trying 2 seek attention 4m such busy bees. — Shilpi (@shilpik50131929) April 22, 2017

@IndianExpress @narendramodi @rajnathsingh Why is the NDA govt

Ignoring TN farmers Plea to Waive off Loan Debts — libinTmathews (@m_libin) April 22, 2017

Very shameful indeed that these farmers from TamilNadu have to resort to such mind-boggling ways of protests & @PMOIndia is mute—not acting! http://t.co/P9u4aqfWtb — VoxPopuli (@chaarvaak) April 22, 2017

@PMOIndia @narendramodi sir kindly look at this. Farmers are Farmers, whether they from #UP or from #TamilNadu . Plz sir Look in to. Thank u http://t.co/CTRj0sgbB7 — Amresh Singh Ansh (@amreshsingh891) April 22, 2017

@PMOIndia sir pls think about the farmers of Tamil Nadu who r fighting about their rights. Have mercy on them. Dis z against humanity. Plz — Surya Das (@_ImSurya) April 22, 2017

@narendramodi are you NOT FEELING SHAME for TAMILNADU FARMERS protesting against your government by DRINKING TOILETS and EATING GRASS????😡 — sandeep messi (@sandeepmessi7) April 22, 2017

Really it’s so sad to see the Tamilnadu farmers In this pathetic condition . it is untolerable issue. It’s very shame to #pmoindia http://t.co/SB14Q13t87 — ShankarEBalakrishnan (@shankareb) April 22, 2017

@PMOIndia @FedericaMog Sir please meet Tamil Nadu farmers and resolve their problems. — Anushree Satak (@anushree_satak) April 22, 2017

@narendramodi

Plz go and meet the Tamil Nadu farmers.Listen to their pleas. Plz go and meet them. — Subrat Kanungo (@kanungosubrat3) April 22, 2017

Tamil Nadu farmers have now started drinking their own urine as protest,to wake up the blind govt.

But shameless people in gov.#SaveFarmers — Anirudh Pandey🇮🇳 (@AniRudra_) April 22, 2017

@CPDelhi I am tamilan but the way tamil nadu farmers degrading our nation is regrettable, please take action against them — sathyajivijayakumar (@sathyajiV) April 22, 2017

@amityadav1985 @BabitaPhogat @PhogatRitu @sonunigam Desh Bhakt ho to Chalo March suru karte Hai.. Tamil Nadu k farmers NE aaj Unhone mutra Piya Hai Aur koi khabar lene wala nahi Hai — Amit Kumar (@amitkumar88265) April 22, 2017

@narendramodi you are telling about developed India but tamilnadu farmers are protesting for their rights nudely in delhi — Biswaranjan Nayak B (@Biswara18677557) April 22, 2017

Great Insult of Farmers of Tamil Nadu,in BJP Govt. Compelled 2 drink Urine, even drinking water not Supplied 2 month long agitating farmers. — Wakil ahmad Khan (@wak1950) April 22, 2017

@virendersehwag sir 1 request t u sir.Did u noticing the Tamilnadu farmers protesting in Delhi.No support for them.Pls tweet abt this sir🙏🏼 — Spikes Naveen (@spikes_naveen) April 22, 2017

Voice of Poor Tamil Nadu Farmers demonstrating 4 justified demands, lost somewhere behind Triple Talaq Debate. its Hurting Me #Hardik Pandya — Ashish Parashar (@ashishparasharr) April 22, 2017

@SanjayAzadSln Sir @PMOIndia why are you not taking interest in these farmers because they are from Tamilnadu and they’ve not voted for you in Lokshabha. — Avinash Dubey (@10010010M) April 22, 2017

@narendramodi First learn to respect and respond to the protest happening in Jantar Mandar by the Indian farmers from Tamilnadu and then speak abt others — Surendran Mohan (@Sukrancool) April 22, 2017

Tamil Nadu farmers should threaten to convert to Islam/Christianity. That’s the only language which @narendramodi understands http://t.co/sNwj0xKTs5 — Zeeshan Mhaskar (@MhaskarChief) April 22, 2017

When are elections in Tamil Nadu? Will be easier for @narendramodi to take out the time to meet the farmers then. We’re all busy with YogiJI http://t.co/8OcYnTyKKf — Dushyant K. Mahant (@DKMahant) April 22, 2017

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd