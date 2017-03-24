‘Mockery of our culture’ : Magazine cover showing Tamil bride with a slit in sari sparks social media outrage

The photo has a woman, dressed as a Tamilian bride with a thigh-high slit in sari. (Source: Jodi Bridal Show/Facebook) The photo has a woman, dressed as a Tamilian bride with a thigh-high slit in sari. (Source: Jodi Bridal Show/Facebook)

A Canada-based magazine’s latest cover has apparently earned the ire of many Indians for hurting their sentiments. When the South Asian wedding magazine Jodi Bridal Show, published annually, shared the cover photo of their latest issue on their Facebook page recently, many offended by the slit in the Tamil bride’s sari were quick to make their displeasure apparent.

The cover photo shared on Facebook garnered massive backlash on social media, from people proclaiming ‘this is not our culture”, while many tried to explain that “photography is just art and need not be contextualised always”. The photo has a woman, dressed as a Tamil bride, complete in a green blouse and a red Kancheepuram silk sari, but with a slit going up to her thigh. This has been called a highly incorrect representation of the Tamil bride by many on social media fearing a bad light being thrown on their culture.

Sample some of the criticisms the post received, here.

Meanwhile, there were a lot of social media users who came out in support of the magazine too.

