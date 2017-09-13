Only in Express

Taapsee Pannu’s SASSY reply to a troll for her BEACH look is winning the Internet

While the promotions of Judwaa 2 are going on in full swing, Taapsee Pannu shared a few pictures of herself soaking in the sun on a beach. Looking gorgeous in a floral sea blue bikini, she posed for a few clicks and turns out, not everyone approved.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 13, 2017 8:12 pm
Taapsee Pannu's savage reply to this troll's tweet has gone viral!
Popular for her work in Pink and Naam Shabana, Taapsee Pannu has won hearts all across the nation with her acting prowess. The 30-year-old is now all set to star in David Dhawan’s spin-off Judwaa 2, along with Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez. While the promotions of the film are going on in full swing, the actress shared a few pictures of herself soaking in the sun on a beach on Twitter.

Looking gorgeous in a floral sea blue bikini, she posed for a few clicks and charmed her fans on social media. Captioning the picture, “‘When you are against the tide, it’s YOU who needs to stand up for yourself……But don’t forget the smile.’  

No sooner did she upload the pretty shots on the micro-blogging website, she was bombarded with comments and replies. Opening a bag of mixed reactions, some showered compliments on her, and others chose to throw brickbats at her for this photo.

Of all the comments she received, one of them seemed to be quite forthright and rude. A Twitter user, @MerajAl76161284, wrote: “Km se km social media pe aisi gndi pic mt upload kriye…gndi gndi movie bna ke desh ki young pidhi ko to brbad kr hi rhi h aaplog… (Don’t upload such dirty pictures on social media, you all have already wrecked the minds of youngsters with your movies.)”

The comment irked Pannu, and she decided to give a fitting reply to him. Retweeting it, the actress took a cheeky dig at his tweet and wrote: “Gndi??? I knew I should’ve washed that sand off me. Next time I will take care. I ‘aaplog’ for that!”

Pannu’s witty reply earned her a lot of praises, and Twitterati teamed up with her to troll the commenter. Check out some of the reactions here.

What do you think of Pannu’s sassy reply? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.

