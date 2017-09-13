Taapsee Pannu’s SASSY reply to a troll for her BEACH look is winning the Internet

Taapsee Pannu’s savage reply to this troll’s tweet has gone viral! (Source: Taapsee Pannu/Twitter) Taapsee Pannu’s savage reply to this troll’s tweet has gone viral! (Source: Taapsee Pannu/Twitter)

Popular for her work in Pink and Naam Shabana, Taapsee Pannu has won hearts all across the nation with her acting prowess. The 30-year-old is now all set to star in David Dhawan’s spin-off Judwaa 2, along with Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez. While the promotions of the film are going on in full swing, the actress shared a few pictures of herself soaking in the sun on a beach on Twitter.

Looking gorgeous in a floral sea blue bikini, she posed for a few clicks and charmed her fans on social media. Captioning the picture, “‘When you are against the tide, it’s YOU who needs to stand up for yourself……But don’t forget the smile.’ # Judwaa2 # AaTohSahi.”

No sooner did she upload the pretty shots on the micro-blogging website, she was bombarded with comments and replies. Opening a bag of mixed reactions, some showered compliments on her, and others chose to throw brickbats at her for this photo.

“When you are against the tide, it’s YOU who needs to stand up for yourself……But don’t forget the smile 😁” #Judwaa2 #AaTohSahi pic.twitter.com/qIimdBSkHY — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 13, 2017

Of all the comments she received, one of them seemed to be quite forthright and rude. A Twitter user, @MerajAl76161284, wrote: “Km se km social media pe aisi gndi pic mt upload kriye…gndi gndi movie bna ke desh ki young pidhi ko to brbad kr hi rhi h aaplog… (Don’t upload such dirty pictures on social media, you all have already wrecked the minds of youngsters with your movies.)”

Km se km social media pe aisi gndi pic mt upload kriye…gndi gndi movie bna ke desh ki young pidhi ko to brbad kr hi rhi h aaplog… — MerajAli (@MerajAl76161284) September 13, 2017

The comment irked Pannu, and she decided to give a fitting reply to him. Retweeting it, the actress took a cheeky dig at his tweet and wrote: “Gndi??? I knew I should’ve washed that sand off me. Next time I will take care. I ‘aaplog’ for that!”

Gndi??? I knew I should’ve washed that sand off me. Next time I will take care. I ‘aaplog’ for that 🤓 http://t.co/291ePztnlP — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 13, 2017

Pannu’s witty reply earned her a lot of praises, and Twitterati teamed up with her to troll the commenter. Check out some of the reactions here.

Yeah girl you tell them who’s the boss! 😎 haters gonna hate! — Taapsee P Fans 24/7 (@TaapseePFans) September 13, 2017

Or may be he is referring to the dirt in his head!😎

Sand can still be washed, wish I could say same about the mindset! I wish!🙈@taapsee — Snigdha Gautam (@snigdha_gautam) September 13, 2017

U don’t need to clarify baby… They just need ur attention… Ignore them — ղíʍօ♥Tzh (@nim0forever) September 13, 2017

They deserve to get trolled .. shallow minded people — Surbhi ᴶᵘᵈʷᵃᵃ² (@Surbhii_2404) September 13, 2017

ye log sirf reply ke liye ese krte hain……pannu

we love u…..😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘 — ANURAG TIWARI (@ANURAGT79462663) September 13, 2017

And the people who are tweeting these shits, watch porn and then “gandi” baat nhi hoti — HBD Adii Bhaiya 🎈❤ (@pranjal_24dvn) September 13, 2017

kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kahna, keep it on taapsee, love your work in Naam Sabana — Ajay prasad (@AjayPras) September 13, 2017

What do you think of Pannu’s sassy reply? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.

