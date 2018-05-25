Follow Us:
Friday, May 25, 2018
Swara Bhasker or ‘Nirma girl’? This mini white dress for ‘Veere Di Wedding’ promotions sparks memes

Swara Bhasker's look for 'Veere Di Wedding' promotions reminded Netizens of the twinkling 'Nirma girl' in a frilly white dress from the famous commercial. Now, it has been turned into a hilarious meme.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: May 25, 2018 5:37:04 pm
Do you think Swara Bhasker looks like the twinkling 'Nirma girl' in this mini white dress? (Source: reallyswara/Instagram)
Bollywood divas Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania are stepping out in style for the promotions of Veere Di Wedding. But it was Swara Bhasker’s mini white short Atelier Zuhra dress that recently sparked a buzz on social media and brought back memories of a popular washing powder’s brand icon.

ALSO READ | Amazon India deletes tweet featuring Swara Bhasker’s endorsement after #BoycottAmazon campaign

Apparently, Bhasker wore the dress for a new song launch from her upcoming movie and left Netizens nostalgic. Wondering why? When Netizens saw the outfit, they traced an uncanny resemblance between Bhasker’s look and the twirling girl in a frilly white dress from the famous washing powder Nirma commercial. What’s more, it has now been twisted into a hilarious meme.

ALSO READ | ‘Veere Di Wedding’ song ‘Tareefan’: Twitterati are in love with the ‘foot-tapping number’

An Instagram handle, Ministry of Bollywood, which posts Bollywood updates shared the meme, and left many people in splits. Unlike other celebrities, Bhasker didn’t play a spoilsport. In fact, she looked quite impressed with the creativity. Reposting the meme, she wrote, “Very observant I must say, guys.”

Fans on social media loved her funny side and showered compliments to her. Here are some of the reactions.





Do you think Swara Bhasker looks like the ‘Nirma girl’? Tell us in the comments below.

