Swara Bhaskar’s tweets on Paresh Rawal stir fresh controversy on Twitter, Facebook

Swara Bhaskar's post against Paresh Rawal's brutal tweet for author Arundhati Roy has created a Twitter storm.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:May 23, 2017 7:22 pm
swara bhaskar, paresh rawal, arundhati roy, swara bhaskar trolled, swara bhaskar twitter facebook, swara bhaskar trolls, paresh rawal arundhati roy tweet, paresh rawal tweet, paresh rawal controversial tweet, paresh rawal controversial tweet for arundhati roy, paresh rawal arundhati roy tie her to jeep, paresh rawal sagarika ghose, indian express, indian express news, trending news Swara Bhaskar is strongly pitting against Paresh Rawal’s statements. (Source: File Photo)

Paresh Rawal’s tweet against author Arundhati Roy has created quite a buzz on social media. Racking up a Twitter storm, his jibe at the 55-year-old writer ballooned up the entire issue and brought in an air of cut-throat debate. Drawing parallels with a Kashmiri stone pelter who was tied to an Army jeep, Rawal said that Roy should suffer the same fate (read more here). Soon after, many other celebrities joined in the controversy. While activist Ashoke Pandit backed him, film-maker Vivek Agnihotri criticised his tweet. It is, however, actress Swara Bhaskar’s post on Facebook and Twitter that invited a lot of attention.

Slamming the BJP MP, Bhaskar wrote: “Wow!!!!!!! A Parliamentarian has the shamelessness to openly threaten a woman and call for a brutal act of violence on Twitter. Disgusting!” and added, “Literally the most shameful irresponsible display of callous violence mongering I saw today. Shameful that such people are in the parliament.”

 

Soon after she expressed her views, Twitter users started trolling her by asking her to “stop playing the woman’s card” and “reminding her that she was the one who came out in support of the JNU students earlier”. Not one to mince words, she fought back relentlessly with the allegations aimed against her. Read the tweets here.

She then gave it back to her trolls with this meme, which perfectly laid out what she wanted to say.

Well, that’s not the end of the story. The 29-year-old actress also went on to post a long message against Rawal’s tweets on Facebook. Take a look at the post here.

But, the trolls continued with their insensitivity on Facebook too. Here are some comments on her post.

