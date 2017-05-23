Swara Bhaskar’s tweets on Paresh Rawal stir fresh controversy on Twitter, Facebook

Swara Bhaskar is strongly pitting against Paresh Rawal’s statements. (Source: File Photo) Swara Bhaskar is strongly pitting against Paresh Rawal’s statements. (Source: File Photo)

Paresh Rawal’s tweet against author Arundhati Roy has created quite a buzz on social media. Racking up a Twitter storm, his jibe at the 55-year-old writer ballooned up the entire issue and brought in an air of cut-throat debate. Drawing parallels with a Kashmiri stone pelter who was tied to an Army jeep, Rawal said that Roy should suffer the same fate (read more here). Soon after, many other celebrities joined in the controversy. While activist Ashoke Pandit backed him, film-maker Vivek Agnihotri criticised his tweet. It is, however, actress Swara Bhaskar’s post on Facebook and Twitter that invited a lot of attention.

ALSO READ | Tweets from actor and BJP MP Paresh Rawal’s account against Arundhati Roy irk Twitterati

Slamming the BJP MP, Bhaskar wrote: “Wow!!!!!!! A Parliamentarian has the shamelessness to openly threaten a woman and call for a brutal act of violence on Twitter. Disgusting!” and added, “Literally the most shameful irresponsible display of callous violence mongering I saw today. Shameful that such people are in the parliament.”

Wow!!!!!!! A Parliamentarian has the shamelessness to openly threaten a woman and call for a brutal act of violence on Twitter. Disgusting! http://t.co/X7ulMA65CS — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) May 22, 2017

Literally the most shameful irresponsible display of callous violence mongering I saw today. Shameful that such people are in the parliament http://t.co/4UsN91hERV — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) May 22, 2017

Soon after she expressed her views, Twitter users started trolling her by asking her to “stop playing the woman’s card” and “reminding her that she was the one who came out in support of the JNU students earlier”. Not one to mince words, she fought back relentlessly with the allegations aimed against her. Read the tweets here.

@ReallySwara The statement is crass and condemnable on its own, but please don’t play the woman card here. It’s like crying wolf. — Rishabh Mukherjee (@rishabhm) May 22, 2017

Not the woman card bro! The Constitution card the Law card the lawmaker card the decency card the humanity card, the civilised person card.. http://t.co/QiVgB8MolV — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) May 22, 2017

@ReallySwara Dont take shadow of gender to fight. He has not told naked. — KMSINGH (@km75singh) May 22, 2017

Oh thank you!!!!!!!!!!!!!👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 Very gracious of him.. and you! 🙈🙈 #MoreShamelessBhakts http://t.co/jUmzFVvTk0 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) May 22, 2017

Says the one who cried her lungs out in support of the so called ‘freedom of expression’ of #JNU‘s terrorists, shouting #Aazaadi slogans. http://t.co/rxw9LNS2Pd — Raj Pandit (@rajpandit17) May 23, 2017

Sir calling out for an act of physical assault and violence is not freedom of expression- it amounts to an act of crime. #UseThyBrain http://t.co/bsnguqNyK4 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) May 23, 2017

And calling out for #BharatKiBarbaadi and disintegration of the nation, is not a an ‘act of crime’ as per thy brains? http://t.co/Wane8NjPHZ — Raj Pandit (@rajpandit17) May 23, 2017

No actually ‘allegedly’ calling out for the destruction of an entity in a generic sense is NOT the same as threatening an individual 1/2 http://t.co/g6OH52bw3L — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) May 23, 2017

Existing person. Also #ArundhatiRoy never called for #BharatKiBarbaadi – your tweet is misleading and irresponsible sir. Also goodbye! 2/2 http://t.co/g6OH52bw3L — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) May 23, 2017

She then gave it back to her trolls with this meme, which perfectly laid out what she wanted to say.

Well, that’s not the end of the story. The 29-year-old actress also went on to post a long message against Rawal’s tweets on Facebook. Take a look at the post here.

But, the trolls continued with their insensitivity on Facebook too. Here are some comments on her post.

What are your views about the incident? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd