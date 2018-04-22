Follow Us:
Sunday, April 22, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Tweeple call for #BoycottAmazon after Swara Bhasker was trolled for #JusticeForOurChild tweet; company deletes campaign tweet

Swara Bhasker tweeted out an endorsement post for Amazon, there was a massive uproar on social media as people not only trolled her but also the company for their association with someone who hurt 'religious sentiments'. Tweeple threatened to delete the app if the company did not end their association with the actor.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Updated: April 22, 2018 2:54:25 pm
Swara Bhaskar, amazon india, kathua rape, unnao rape, swara bhaskar amazon india, boycott amazon, uninstall amazon india app, amazon india swara tweet, indian express, viral news, india news Swara Bhasker was one of the first celebrities who raised their voice in the #JusticeForOurChild campaign and ursged for stronger actions condemning rape. (Source: Varinder Chawla/ File)
Swara Bhasker has found herself in the eye of a storm yet again, and this time even Amazon – for whom she is doing a campaign – has been seemingly adversely affected. The Anaarkali of Aarah was among the first celebrities to take part in an online social campaign against the Kathua and Unnao rape cases that have shaken up the country. Over the past couple of days, many have been tweeting posters and messages with the common hashtag #JusticeForOurChild and its variants, demanding justice for the victims.

Posters in hand — a message reading “I am Hindustan. I am Ashamed. 8 years old. Gangraped. Murdered. In ‘Devi’-sthaan temple. #Kathua” — many celebrities shared their photos online. However, they have been facing the brunt of it as well since there has been some objection to the words/phrases used in the poster, saying it is anti-national and communal.

Days later, after Bhasker tweeted out an endorsement post for Amazon, there was a massive uproar on social media as people not only trolled the actor for her previous tweet, but also started trolling Amazon India for engaging Bhaskar as a campaigner for their “#AjnabiShahatirKiGoogly #ChonkpurCheetahs” campaign. So much so, that after retweeting and responding to the actor’s tweet, the MNC’s social media team deleted their post. Although the official reason for the deletion is unknown, and indianexpress.com has reached out to Amazon for a comment, it is being widely speculated that this step was taken in response to the public backlash against Bhasker, and her association with the brand.

Some even went as far as starting the hashtag #BoycottAmazon, slamming the company for “siding with” an actor who maligned and hurt religious sentiments of Hindus. Tweeple demanded Amazon should not associate with Bhasker and must be removed from brand endorsements or else they would uninstall and boycott the tech giant’s app and services.

In the tweet, Bhasker had written: “When I made the big move to a new city, all I wanted was a swanky music system, music being my passion! No matter how much I hunted for it, couldn’t find anything of my choice. In fact, I only got confused! #AjnabiShaharKiGoogly #ChonkpurCheetahs”.

Amazon India retweeted her post, featuring it in one of their campaign tweets. This was later deleted without explanation, but not before people had taken screenshots of it.

Soon #BoycottAmazon and #UninstallAmazon started trending on the micro-blogging site and people started giving bad reviews to the app.

But not everyone joined forces against Bhasker, as many even expressed shock over how could it be logical to break association with someone who was condemning a heinous crime as child rape.

For Bhasker, though, such controversy is not new, as she was at the receiving end of a lot of flak just a couple of weeks back when she wrote an open letter to film-maker Sanjay Leela Bhansali after watching his movie Padmaavat.

