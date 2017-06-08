Swachh Bharat mission: Jodhpur residents are attaching dustbins to cars to tackle littering

Even Audi owners have tied dustbins to their cars. (Source: ANI) Even Audi owners have tied dustbins to their cars. (Source: ANI)

Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi started the Swachh Bharat Mission, everyone from political leaders to celebrities have been pitching in to make India cleaner. Over the years, many innovative and witty initiative have paved their way and aided in keeping our streets and public places clean. Now, taking a step further residents in Jodhpur have come up with a plan to pick up garbage on the go. Yes, by attaching a dustbin to their cars. People are moving around with dustbins tied at the back of their cars, picking up trash whenever and wherever they can.

“PM Modi started a mission to clean this country, and we must support it,” Mohammad Yusuf, a local resident, told ANI. “It is sad to see the dirty environment. We must not just focus on cleaning the city, but the country too,” he added.

“I collect the garbage, put it in a bucket and dump it in the dumping yard. I have been carrying out this activity for a week, and I feel happy to be doing this,” said another.

And if you think, the initiative is just restricted to small cars you would be mistaken. People have attached dustbins to sedans and luxury cars such as Audi too!

Any coming to think of it, why not. If Bollywood can make films such as Toilet Ek Prem Katha, and brides have called off weddings as the groom’s house lacked a toilet, these little initiatives to promulgate Swachh Bharat Mission is what we needed a long time ago.

