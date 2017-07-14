This boy’s little act to keep the Jaipur metro clean is bigger than any campaign

Do you make an effort to keep your country clean? (Source: Sunil Choudhary/Facebook) Do you make an effort to keep your country clean? (Source: Sunil Choudhary/Facebook)

“Cleanliness is next to godliness!” We all have heard this phrase, but only a few of us actually implement it in our lives. Even with the Swachh Bharat mission and the workshops organised to make the citizens aware, there has been little change in the country, as a lot of lanes still reek of dirt and garbage. However, an incident that took place in the Jaipur metro, will completely change your perception about people.

Sunil Choudhary was traveling in the metro when he saw the clean and mopped floor getting filthy. A young boy, who was sitting in front of him with plugged earphones was taking out his water bottle from his bag when his tiffin box fell, and all his lunch spilled onto the floor. While Choudhary thought that the metro would now be dirty all day long with the food that tumbled out. But, the boy’s next step left him baffled.

The boy — Pranjal Dubey — tore out a page from his copy and started picking up the mess he had accidentally made in the metro. After gathering all of it, he took his handkerchief and cleaned the floor to leave it clean. Sharing the heartfelt incident in his Facebook post, Choudhary wrote, “It was time for me to get down, but I thanked him for all his efforts and thought that the nation doesn’t need to spend crores on seminars for Swachh Bharat, but youngsters, who pledge to keep their country green and clean, just like Dubey.

The post has gone viral and has garnered more than 27,000 likes and 4,000 shares on the social media platform so far.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd