Sushmita Sen’s reply to why she is still single is something every woman can relate to

Being single is a matter of choice! Right?

In India, staying single can open the floodgates to hell. As absurd as it may sound, it’s a grim reality. And especially, when there’s a woman involved, things notch up sky-high. From some people expressing their concern over the prolonged singlehood to others cooking up endless speculations over it, only a single woman knows the hogwash and melodrama she has to go through. People don’t seem to come to terms with the fact that a woman can be single and happy at the same time. In the changing times, many women prefer being single, and don’t lean on any support to do good in life. It’s as natural as a man doing the same; but the long-standing double standards of our society just don’t seem to topple down.

This reality hits the celebrities even harder as they are in the public eye all the time. Only a smart, sassy, and level-headed woman like Sushmita Sen can handle the barrage of annoying questions that just don’t stop pouring down. Sen, who has been single for some time now, has always got people asking her the reason behind her spinsterhood. And despite giving fitting rejoinders more often than not, there’s is no respite for the lady. So, this time around, she decided to say it out loud with a post on her Instagram account, and the point she made was absolutely germane and spot-on.

This is what she wrote: “Why not? I am secure in my choice and in being so, I can respect and appreciate another’s choice, whatever it may be. After all, singles or doubles, we play to win. As for me let’s just say, ‘I am yet to meet that sire, who loves to play with fire.”

Check out her Instagram post, here:

