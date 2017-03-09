Sushmita Sen’s tweet to this absurd question on successful women and marriage is winning hearts on the Internet

Recently, her Instagram post responding to people who have constantly asked her the question “Why still single?” went viral. (Source: File Photo) Recently, her Instagram post responding to people who have constantly asked her the question “Why still single?” went viral. (Source: File Photo)

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, while people across the world celebrated womanhood and the significant achievements they have made, the beautiful Sushmita Sen decided to commemorate the day having a tête-à-tête with her Twitter fans in an #AskSushmita session. But it was one of her tweets, that stood out from all her responses. Timed just right, the former Miss Universe’s response to a Twitter user’s question “What is a successful woman without a husband?” is probably one of the best tweets on International Women’s Day.

Sen replied to Doris Adu’s tweet with sheer wit and brilliance. She wrote, “Hmmmm!!! Answer…”A successful Woman”” responding to Adu. Not only did people love her response, they even declared her a ‘slaying Queen’.

Read Sen’s response here.

What is a successful woman without a husband? — Doris Adu (@Miss_classy1) March 6, 2017

Here are some of the reactions her truthfully direct response garnered.

@thesushmitasen Killer reply Sush!!!😍😘…A women does not need a husband to be successful… You nailed it…I have started loving you more😍 — Gauti Nauti (@king_0f_heart) March 8, 2017

@thesushmitasen Beauty with Brains. Have always been an great admirer! 👸❤ — Asha Seth (@bookd25) March 8, 2017

@thesushmitasen Yes Sushmita tell them 👏 — Rose 🇵🇭 (@venuzinconverse) March 9, 2017

@thesushmitasen that was really cool — SAMANWITA GHOSH (@samanwitaghosh) March 8, 2017

@thesushmitasen Bowled away!! She have superb presence of mind!! — Vinita (@vinita_dv) March 8, 2017

@thesushmitasen there you go again.. 👏 Keep slaying, Witty Queen! We heart you.. — Priya Tashara (@priyaatashara) March 9, 2017

This is not the first time that ‘sass queen’ Sen has spoken her mind about how women need not be married or in a relationship to be happy. Recently, her Instagram post responding to people who have constantly asked her the question “Why still single?” went viral. In the most classy and elegant way, she wrote, “singles or doubles, we play to win”, as a response.

