Sushma Swaraj’s reply to Twitter user ‘stuck on Mars’ asking ‘where is Mangalyaan II’ will leave you in splits

Sushma Swaraj, other than having carved a reputation as one of the most responsive ministers in the current government, is also known for her active presence on social media. The External Affairs minister has often reached out to people who have written to her on Twitter for help be it visa problems or otherwise. Her prompt responses have resulted in a lot of people applauding her, some calling her their idol, others chanting ‘Sushma Swaraj for President!’ No, seriously! Remember the time when a man thought of trolling the minister asking her to get his faulty refrigerator fixed? Well, as much as she proved to him that it was a really bad decision, it seems somebody decided to troll the minister again.

As always, Sushma Swaraj replied in her quintessential no-nonsense manner, immediately winning hearts on Twitter. A Twitter user who goes by the name Karan Saini tweeted to her asking for food because he was ‘stuck on Mars’. “@SushmaSwaraj I am stuck on mars, food sent via Mangalyaan (987 days ago), is running out, when is Mangalyaan-II being sent ? @isro” he wrote, tagging both the minister as well as the ISRO Twitter handle.

@SushmaSwaraj😎 I am stuck on mars, food sent via 🇮🇳Mangalyaan (987 days ago), is running out, when is 🇮🇳Mangalyaan-II being sent ? @isro — karan Saini (@ksainiamd) June 8, 2017

In no time, Swaraj responded by saying “Even if you are stuck on the Mars, Indian Embassy there will help you” proving just how nobody should mess up with her at all.

Even if you are stuck on the Mars, Indian Embassy there will help you. http://t.co/Smg1oXKZXD — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 8, 2017

And Mam Sushma Ji will continue to bedazzle us all with her wit, passion & energy to serve Indians wherever they are. You’re an inspiration — Monica Jasuja (@jasuja) June 8, 2017

There are new lessons in commitment to work, sincerity & ability to delight the served I draw from you daily. — Sushil Kedia (@sushilkedia) June 8, 2017

Sorry for barging into your mentions as you rescue Indians stranded abroad, but I had to tell you you are awesome! -your fan. — Nirwa Mehta (@nirwamehta) June 8, 2017

A hardworking dedicated woman who has a sense of humour – what’s not to love! 🙏🏽 — Prateeka (@PrateekaKamath) June 8, 2017

bravo ! that called celestial diplomacy !! — vimal yogi tiwari (@yogivimal) June 8, 2017

Spoken like try Boss. pic.twitter.com/ep2OjUn6X2 — Praetor Maximus (@RangaTheDude) June 8, 2017

Loved ur brilliant sense if humour 👌👌👌👌💕💕 — Archana Murthy (@archana_murthy) June 8, 2017

Well, no prizes for guessing who won this Twitter trolling match!

