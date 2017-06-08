Sushma Swaraj’s reply to Twitter user ‘stuck on Mars’ asking ‘where is Mangalyaan II’ will leave you in splits

Latest News
Sushma Swaraj replied in her quintessential no-nonsense manner to a Twitter user trying to troll her over Mangalyaan.

June 8, 2017
Sushma Swaraj, other than having carved a reputation as one of the most responsive ministers in the current government, is also known for her active presence on social media. The External Affairs minister has often reached out to people who have written to her on Twitter for help be it visa problems or otherwise. Her prompt responses have resulted in a lot of people applauding her, some calling her their idol, others chanting ‘Sushma Swaraj for President!’ No, seriously! Remember the time when a man thought of trolling the minister asking her to get his faulty refrigerator fixed? Well, as much as she proved to him that it was a really bad decision, it seems somebody decided to troll the minister again.

As always, Sushma Swaraj replied in her quintessential no-nonsense manner, immediately winning hearts on Twitter. A Twitter user who goes by the name Karan Saini tweeted to her asking for food because he was ‘stuck on Mars’. “@SushmaSwaraj I am stuck on mars, food sent via Mangalyaan (987 days ago), is running out, when is Mangalyaan-II being sent ? @isro” he wrote, tagging both the minister as well as the ISRO Twitter handle.

In no time, Swaraj responded by saying “Even if you are stuck on the Mars, Indian Embassy there will help you” proving just how nobody should mess up with her at all.

Here are some of the reactions her absolutely savage reply to the Twitter user generated on the micro-blogging site.

Well, no prizes for guessing who won this Twitter trolling match!

