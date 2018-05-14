Twitterati find Sushma Swaraj’s response to elderly man’s request for help ‘funny and sincere’

Sushma Swaraj, when it comes to doing her job by adding a dash of humour, has been not any less efficient. (Source: AP) Sushma Swaraj, when it comes to doing her job by adding a dash of humour, has been not any less efficient. (Source: AP)

When it comes to attending to people’s problems in time, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has set many examples in the past. And the minister does it with a dash of humour as well. In 2016, Twitterati could not get over Swaraj’s hilarious honesty as she responded to a man complaining about his faulty refrigerator. This time, it is the dash of humour in her response to Chandra Nandi, an elderly, on Twitter, that has got social media buzzing. Nandi, following in the footsteps of many who reach out to the minister on Twitter for help, wrote thus: “@SushmaSwaraj , Namaste Madamji, Myself & my wife selected for kailash Manas Sarovar Yatra 2018, in different batches. My wife will not be able to undertake the yatra alone. KMYS00125518 & KMYS00124418. Seek your help to put us in the same batch. I will be 70 by next year.”

Swaraj promptly replied in the affirmative but not before joking around for a bit. She responded: “The computer is guilty of separating you. But don’t worry. We will send you both in the same batch.”

@SushmaSwaraj , Namaste Madamji,

Myself & my wife selected for kailash Manas Sarovar Yatra 2018, in different batches. My wife will not be able to undertake the yatra alone.

KMYS00125518 & KMYS00124418. Seek your help to put us in the same batch. I will be 70 by next year. — chandar nandi (@chandarnandi) May 13, 2018

The computer is guilty of separating you. But don’t worry. We will send you both in the same batch. http://t.co/ygBoGH1Lux — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) May 13, 2018

Ur name should be super sushma swaraj. A.k.a. indian ninja so swift and quick action. We love u mam for ur dedication towards mankinf — Rashi Anand 🇮🇳 (@REBELLIOUSRAGGS) May 13, 2018

Such a cute response. Happy Mother’s Day to you, you are a caring, benevolent figure for many across the region. May your tribe thrive🤗 — Maria Sartaj (@MariaSartaj) May 13, 2018

I simply love you mam… for your dedication and more for your sense of humor😘😘😘 — Nehamika (@brutemodeoff) May 13, 2018

🙏 Aap super hai Sushma ji ! Kahan se laati hai aap itna energy ? — Manoj Lahoti @ T4 (@t4travel) May 13, 2018

Divided by computer, United by Sushmaji.😀🙏 — Ashok (ಅಶೋಕ – अशोक) (@ashokshetty1970) May 14, 2018

