Twitterati find Sushma Swaraj’s response to elderly man’s request for help ‘funny and sincere’

Monday, May 14, 2018
Sushma Swaraj, the external affairs minister of India, who is known for her expediency on Twitter when it comes to redressal of people's problems, added a dash of humour in her response to an elderly on Twitter, which has now got social media buzzing.

sushma swaraj, sushma swaraj Twitter, sushma swaraj Tweet, Sushma Swaraj Twitter help, Sushma Swaraj contact on Twitter, Sushma Swaraj help on Twitter, Indian Express, Indian express news Sushma Swaraj, when it comes to doing her job by adding a dash of humour, has been not any less efficient. (Source: AP)
When it comes to attending to people’s problems in time, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has set many examples in the past. And the minister does it with a dash of humour as well. In 2016, Twitterati could not get over Swaraj’s hilarious honesty as she responded to a man complaining about his faulty refrigerator. This time, it is the dash of humour in her response to Chandra Nandi, an elderly, on Twitter, that has got social media buzzing. Nandi, following in the footsteps of many who reach out to the minister on Twitter for help, wrote thus: “@SushmaSwaraj , Namaste Madamji, Myself & my wife selected for kailash Manas Sarovar Yatra 2018, in different batches. My wife will not be able to undertake the yatra alone. KMYS00125518 & KMYS00124418. Seek your help to put us in the same batch. I will be 70 by next year.”

Swaraj promptly replied in the affirmative but not before joking around for a bit. She responded: “The computer is guilty of separating you. But don’t worry. We will send you both in the same batch.”

This is Nandi’s tweet.

This is Swaraj’s reply.

Her reply, not surprisingly, garnered a bevvy of reactions thereafter. Here are some of those.

Have something to say about Swaraj’s popular e-governance? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

