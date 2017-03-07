Sushma Swaraj to the rescue again: Assures help to Indian woman who developed cardiac problem on flight

This time, Sushma Swaraj has come to the rescue of a couple travelling from Mumbai to Newark. (Source: File Photo) This time, Sushma Swaraj has come to the rescue of a couple travelling from Mumbai to Newark. (Source: File Photo)

Sushma Swaraj, the External Affairs minister of India, is known for fastidious redressal of people’s problems. Using social media, especially Twitter, as a strong tool to delve into people’s problems, the minister reach out to the needy in the matter of just some time. Twitter users have time and again lauded the minister for her innovative way of addressing people’s issues on the micro blogging site. This time, she has come to the rescue of a couple travelling from Mumbai to Newark.

Mr.Kirit Shah and Mrs.Minaxi Shah were travelling on AI Flt from Mumbai to Newark on 4th March when Mrs.Shah developed cardiac problem. /1 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 6, 2017

The flight had to make an emergency landing at the Bodo airport in Norway. Mrs.Shah was admitted in Nordland hospital. /2 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 6, 2017

I have spoken to Mr.Kirit Shah. He has informed me that Mrs.Shah is stable. I assured him that our Mission will provide them all help. /3 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 6, 2017

The minister helped Kirit Shah and his wife Minaxi Shah who were travelling on March 4. Minaxi developed a cardiac problem following which the flight had to make an emergency landing at Norway’s Bodo airport where she was apparently admitted in Nordland hospital. Swaraj promptly reached out to Kirit and assured him that they will be provided with assistance instantly.

Twitter users, like they have always, lauded the minister’s fastidious response to the helpless couple. Sample some of their reactions here.

@SushmaSwaraj thanku God & you mam. — Ruchi gupta (@Ruchigu69942880) March 6, 2017

@SushmaSwaraj mam your sinciarity towards Indian citizen any were in the world appreciate . God bless you always @narendramodi @anilmdave — Ashish Kiranbhai pat (@PatKiranbhai) March 6, 2017

@SushmaSwaraj You have been a blessing to all #India Best thing to happen along with good governance under @narendramodi — Ritesh (@WithRitesh) March 6, 2017

@SushmaSwaraj Thanks mam

Great help

They really need support from the government

Indian ambassy in Norway — Samir Shah .. Valuer (@SamirSh31542863) March 6, 2017

