Sushma Swaraj to the rescue again: Assures help to Indian woman who developed cardiac problem on flight

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 7, 2017 2:48 pm
This time, Sushma Swaraj has come to the rescue of a couple travelling from Mumbai to Newark.

Sushma Swaraj, the External Affairs minister of India, is known for fastidious redressal of people’s problems. Using social media, especially Twitter, as a strong tool to delve into people’s problems, the minister reach out to the needy in the matter of just some time. Twitter users have time and again lauded the minister for her innovative way of addressing people’s issues on the micro blogging site. This time, she has come to the rescue of a couple travelling from Mumbai to Newark.

The minister helped Kirit Shah and his wife Minaxi Shah who were travelling on March 4. Minaxi developed a cardiac problem following which the flight had to make an emergency landing at Norway’s Bodo airport where she was apparently admitted in Nordland hospital. Swaraj promptly reached out to Kirit and assured him that they will be provided with assistance instantly.

Twitter users, like they have always, lauded the minister’s fastidious response to the helpless couple. Sample some of their reactions here.

