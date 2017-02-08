Sushma Swaraj responds to Sikh man’s cry for help from Saudi Arabia on Twitter

The minister also tagged the embassy for quick action. (Source: Sushma Swaraj/Twitter) The minister also tagged the embassy for quick action. (Source: Sushma Swaraj/Twitter)

Known to lend a helping hand to people in distress on Twitter, Union external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj has now promised to help a Saudi Arabia-based Sikh man who asked for urgent call of action. The man had posted a video on Twitter asking for help from the Indian Embassy as the company he works for refused to pay his salary.

Saying that he has been working with them for nine years, the man – whose identity has not been revealed – said that both his and his son’s (an employee of the same firm) salaries had not been paid. The man disclosed that he is yet to receive an amount of 35,000 rial (around Rs 6 lakh). In addition, the company also owes his son 17,000 rial (around Rs 3 lakh).

After watching the video, Swaraj tweeted to the man, saying: “Sardar ji – Maine apki poori baat sun li hai. Hum zaroor apki madad karenge (I have heard everything you’ve said. We will surely help you)”. The minister also tagged the embassy for quick action to the matter.

With more than 600 retweets and around 2,500 likes on her post at the time of writing, Swaraj got a lot of praise for her action. The Twitter account of the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia later tweeted: “Grateful if some one could help in sharing his mobile number.”

Read the entire conversation in tweets here:

Sardar ji – Maine apki poori baat sun li hai. Hum zaroor apki madad karenge.@IndianEmbRiyadh @ProtectorGenGOI pic.twitter.com/SKE6epp3Av — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) February 7, 2017

So far there has been no confirmation if the man has been contacted by the Indian Embassy yet or not, but going by precedence, help may not be far away.

