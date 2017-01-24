Sushma Swaraj responds to online petition; helps couple get passports for their differently abled daughters

Sushma Swaraj to the rescue, yet again! (Source: File photo) Sushma Swaraj to the rescue, yet again! (Source: File photo)

Union external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj was at it again, this time helping out a septuagenarian couple from Andhra Pradesh get passports for their differently abled daughters. Swaraj, who is known to react promptly to SOS messages on Twitter, responded equally to a petition on change.org, an online platform for social change, and sent the passport officials to the couple for assistance.

The couple – Rallapalli Rama Subba Rao and Subbalakshmi – from Nellore in Andhra Pradesh was overjoyed when officials of the regional passport office came knocking on their door today to enable their differently-abled daughters get their passports at their home.

The online petition. The online petition.

Rao, a retired tehsildar, filed a petition on change.org yesterday about the plight of his polio-affiliated daughters and their difficulty in making a personal appearance at the passport office. The Union minister, in response, last night tweeted, “I have gone through your petition. We will definitely help” and sought his personal details.

I have gone through your Petition. We will definitely help you. Please give me your address and Phone nos. @CPVIndia http://t.co/5qI4f0eW1n — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) January 23, 2017

Accordingly, officials from the RPO contacted the couple at their residence while the district Special Branch police too completed the necessary formalities.

The couple, which took care of the two daughters for over 40 years, now wanted to send them to the care of their brothers settled abroad and, hence, the need for passports. “We are overjoyed that Sushma Swaraj ji responded to our petition. We are deeply grateful to her for offering help in getting our daughters’ passports,” Rao said. Passport officials have already contacted us and taken the details, he said.

Your daughters do not have to go anywhere. The Passports will reach your house today. http://t.co/5qI4f0wwSV — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) January 24, 2017

“Sushma ji’s prompt action restores our faith in good governance and I am really happy that our ministers are helping people,” the retired tehsildar added.