‘Aap haar mat maniye’ — Sushma Swaraj’s patient replies to three women are winning Twitter

Sushma Swaraj to the rescue, again!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:March 31, 2017 4:54 pm
sushma swaraj, sushma swaraj twitter, sushma swaraj tweets, sushma swaraj twitter help, sushma swaraj twitter help women, sushma swaraj helps women get visa new zealand, indian express, indian express news Sushma Swaraj was seen doing what she is known the best for — patiently providing instant assistance to those in need. (Source: File Photo)

Sushma Swaraj, the External Affairs Minister, is known for addressing problems when reached out to her on social media, especially Twitter. She is among the ministers known to have bridged the gap between the people and the government. From providing solutions to even a scolding or two, Swaraj has proved that she is just a tweet away from reach. Recently she was seen doing what she is known the best for — patiently providing instant assistance to those in need. Two women reached out to the minister and she spared no time in responding to them.

Richa Patel, a Twitter user, reached out to the minister claiming that her husband went to the US after ten years of their marriage and now her in-laws were torturing her. Reportedly, she claimed she has been cheated by her husband, of whom she has no whereabouts now. The minister replied she will get her in touch with the Indian embassy in the US.

Swaraj did not stop at that. Two other women who had seemingly been tweeting to her incessantly, also got replies from the minister.

Another woman, who seemed visibly upset, tweeted to the minister asking her if she will have to end her life to get the minister’s attention to her problem. Here is Swaraj’s prompt reply to that as well.

The woman claimed in her grievance that she wanted to meet her husband, a New Zealand citizen, but her visa got rejected three times. The external affairs minister patiently answered her queries and asked her to send a copy of her visa application to her email address.

Twitterati as always, lauded the minister’s timely assistance this time as well.

