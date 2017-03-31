‘Aap haar mat maniye’ — Sushma Swaraj’s patient replies to three women are winning Twitter

Sushma Swaraj was seen doing what she is known the best for — patiently providing instant assistance to those in need. (Source: File Photo) Sushma Swaraj was seen doing what she is known the best for — patiently providing instant assistance to those in need. (Source: File Photo)

Sushma Swaraj, the External Affairs Minister, is known for addressing problems when reached out to her on social media, especially Twitter. She is among the ministers known to have bridged the gap between the people and the government. From providing solutions to even a scolding or two, Swaraj has proved that she is just a tweet away from reach. Recently she was seen doing what she is known the best for — patiently providing instant assistance to those in need. Two women reached out to the minister and she spared no time in responding to them.

Richa Patel, a Twitter user, reached out to the minister claiming that her husband went to the US after ten years of their marriage and now her in-laws were torturing her. Reportedly, she claimed she has been cheated by her husband, of whom she has no whereabouts now. The minister replied she will get her in touch with the Indian embassy in the US.

@SushmaSwaraj @SushmaSwaraj dear mam me bhi apko tab tak tweet karti rahungi jab tak ap javab nhi dete me bhi har nhi manungi…. — Richa Patel (@RichaPa49309383) March 30, 2017

Aap haar mat maniye. Mujhe apni samasya batayiye. http://t.co/n37DAroU7z — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 30, 2017

Swaraj did not stop at that. Two other women who had seemingly been tweeting to her incessantly, also got replies from the minister.

@SushmaSwaraj ma’am maine bhi haar nahi maanugi jab tak meri baat aap tak nahi pahuch jaati ….. — Swati Singh (@SwatiSingh3291) March 30, 2017

Another woman, who seemed visibly upset, tweeted to the minister asking her if she will have to end her life to get the minister’s attention to her problem. Here is Swaraj’s prompt reply to that as well.

@SushmaSwaraj

Please help me for my visa

Mere ko suicide krna parega kya.apni baat aap taak paguchane ko — Jyoti S Pande (@jyotiranapande) March 30, 2017

Aap suicide mat kijiye. Apni baat batayiye. http://t.co/Co81DSMRJU — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 30, 2017

The woman claimed in her grievance that she wanted to meet her husband, a New Zealand citizen, but her visa got rejected three times. The external affairs minister patiently answered her queries and asked her to send a copy of her visa application to her email address.

Twitterati as always, lauded the minister’s timely assistance this time as well.

@SushmaSwaraj 😂😂 we r blessed to hav u as our EAM…. such motherly treatment is rare to find in todays tome…. — PRADEEP GUPTA (@pradeeplgupta) March 30, 2017

@SushmaSwaraj Mam proud of you — MONA CHOKSI1 (@MONACHOKSI1) March 30, 2017

@SushmaSwaraj wow I appreciate ur patience n tolerance Madam 🙏🙏🙏🌺 — PraAnki (@Ankineedu1A) March 30, 2017

