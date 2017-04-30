Sushma Swaraj tells men to do household chores; husband’s witty reply steals her thunder

Sushma Swaraj and Swaraj Kaushal make a great couple, don’t they? (Source: File Photo) Sushma Swaraj and Swaraj Kaushal make a great couple, don’t they? (Source: File Photo)

Sushma Swaraj is the queen of Twitter. From solving people’s problems within seconds to reaching out to the needy herself, she has become the ‘go-to’ person on the social media networking site. Well, the external affairs minister is famous for her swift action to visa issues, but currently, she is in news for a totally different reason.

The 65-year-old reportedly made an uplifting suggestion to curb gender bias at the Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting to review the national policy for women. In a news report by HT, a government source had quoted her as saying: “Encouraging men to study home science will help break the traditional mindset about women. In this way, men can also contribute to making women’s life better. Though men and women are working, the workload on women is far more.”

She also added that women should be motivated to take up physical education, especially martial arts, as an effort to drive away gender bias from the society. Being revised for the first time in 16 years, the new policy is all set to address various current and emerging challenges that women face, especially in terms of issues relating to health, education and employment.

Coming from someone who has been juggling her family obligations and politics for more than four decades now, it may open doors for a lot of middle-class women, who have no option but to succumb to family pressure. While many went on to praise her for the proposal, her husband Swaraj Kaushal’s response completely stole her thunder.

Sharing the news report, he posted a one-line remark, and turned the tables. It was all in good humour of course. Check out his tweet here.

His cheeky reply made Tweeple roll with laughter. What’s more, the tweet has already collected more than 2,000 retweets and almost 3,500 likes at the time of writing. Read some reactions here:

@governorswaraj Ha ha… always like your sense of humour. Considering @SushmaSwaraj ma’am Hazir Jawabi, i wonder how your dinner table conversation are. — Mohd Atif (@atif_icial) April 28, 2017

@mymeenakshi @governorswaraj Think about husbands who are already afraid of ‘belan’ used by their wife. You can imagine their horror if their wife know of Martial arts. — DivP (@DivP20) April 29, 2017

@governorswaraj Sir jee, when the External Minister says this, the ‘Minister for Internal affairs’ has to listen. — R.S. Bains (@HerrBains) April 29, 2017

@governorswaraj I thought you were first to be subjected to this experiment and it has been successful. Anyway best of luck. — Kshitij Sharma (@iitian_kshitij) April 28, 2017

So boys, get ready to opt for Home Science or get set to get a kick at your martial arts lessons next time!

