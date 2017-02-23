Sushma Swaraj helps rescue Navy officer, wife stuck in Yemen; but here’s why she scolded him first

From providing visas to repatriation, Swaraj, ensures she provides aid to the helpless to her best possible ability. (Source: File Photo) From providing visas to repatriation, Swaraj, ensures she provides aid to the helpless to her best possible ability. (Source: File Photo)

Union external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj is known for her quick responses to those who reach out to her on Twitter for help. From providing visas to repatriation, Swaraj has ensured she provides aid to the helpless to her best possible ability. But when required, the minister has also not refrained from reprimanding people. This time, it was an Indian Navy personnel who reached out to her from Yemen.

Though the minister was quick to provide help, as she has always been, this time around it was not before she reprimanded the officer for being callous and disregarding the travel advisory in the sensitive area of Yemen. The chief officer of an Indian crude oil tanker named ‘Jag Prabha’ was stuck in Yemen’s Aden when he tweeted an SOS to the minister. “SOS @SushmaSwaraj , pls help me & my wife repatriate India from Aden, Yemen. I am chief officer in indian vessel Jag Prabha, stuck in Aden,” he wrote. Swaraj promptly asked him if there are any Indian Navy Ship close by and the number of Indian nationals on the vessel.

SOS @SushmaSwaraj , pls help me & my wife repatriate India from Aden, Yemen. I am chief officer in indian vessel Jag Prabha, stuck in Aden. — subrat shukla (@AXssProhibited) February 14, 2017

What is the number of Indian nationals on the ship ? @AXssProhibited — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) February 22, 2017

Do we have an Indian Navy Ship close by ? http://t.co/a1NIlamgdD — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) February 22, 2017

@SushmaSwaraj total 23 nos out of that as of now 9 crew are over due and soon this figure will increase — subrat shukla (@AXssProhibited) February 22, 2017

@SushmaSwaraj all are indian crew. Vessel’s Flag is Indian. — subrat shukla (@AXssProhibited) February 22, 2017

So we have to evacuate 23 and the Vessel. ? @AXssProhibited — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) February 22, 2017

But when Shukla requested Swaraj for a relaxation to the Yemen travel advisory, so that his relievers could come and replace them, the minister did not waste time in reprimanding the chief.

@SushmaSwaraj if MEA grant one time relaxation to Yemen travel advisory then my relievers can come & replace us — subrat shukla (@AXssProhibited) February 22, 2017

You know the situation in Yemen. You acted contrary to our advice. You want more people to land in your situation ? @AXssProhibited — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) February 22, 2017

As quick as she was to remind the officer about the seriousness of the travel advisory, she quickly brought the issue to the notice of the navy as well.

Can we rescue them to Djibouti ? http://t.co/TcZWIYUIbi — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) February 22, 2017

Please rescue Indian nationals from this ship in Aden (Yemen). http://t.co/UqI0xiLCod — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) February 22, 2017

She later also got Union defence minister Manohar Parrikar involved in rescuing the couple.

I have requested my colleague @manoharparrikar ji to rescue Indian nationals from your ship. /1 @AXssProhibited — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) February 22, 2017

Meanwhile, she clearly laid down the ground rules of citizens’ safety clear with this tweet.

However, we will not make any exception and permit our citizens to go to Yemen at this time. /2 @AXssProhibited — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) February 22, 2017

When the officer thanked her for her timely intervention, she replied with a salute to the Indian Navy.

We should all salute the Indian Navy. http://t.co/Iv3P2miC9U — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) February 22, 2017

