Sushma Swaraj helps rescue Navy officer, wife stuck in Yemen; but here’s why she scolded him first

The chief officer of an Indian crude oil tanker named 'Jag Prabha' was stuck in Yemen's Aden when he tweeted an SOS to the minister.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:February 23, 2017 12:24 pm
sushma swaraj, sushma swaraj twitter, sushma swaraj navy officer, sushma swaraj navy yemen, sushma swaraj navy officer wife yemen, sushma swaraj tweet, sushma swaraj twitter yemen, indian express, indian express news, trending From providing visas to repatriation, Swaraj, ensures she provides aid to the helpless to her best possible ability. (Source: File Photo)

Union external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj is known for her quick responses to those who reach out to her on Twitter for help. From providing visas to repatriation, Swaraj has ensured she provides aid to the helpless to her best possible ability. But when required, the minister has also not refrained from reprimanding people. This time, it was an Indian Navy personnel who reached out to her from Yemen.

Though the minister was quick to provide help, as she has always been, this time around it was not before she reprimanded the officer for being callous and disregarding the travel advisory in the sensitive area of Yemen. The chief officer of an Indian crude oil tanker named ‘Jag Prabha’ was stuck in Yemen’s Aden when he tweeted an SOS to the minister. “SOS @SushmaSwaraj , pls help me & my wife repatriate India from Aden, Yemen. I am chief officer in indian vessel Jag Prabha, stuck in Aden,” he wrote. Swaraj promptly asked him if there are any Indian Navy Ship close by and the number of Indian nationals on the vessel.

Read the exchange of tweets here.

But when Shukla requested Swaraj for a relaxation to the Yemen travel advisory, so that his relievers could come and replace them, the minister did not waste time in reprimanding the chief.

As quick as she was to remind the officer about the seriousness of the travel advisory, she quickly brought the issue to the notice of the navy as well.

 

She later also got Union defence minister Manohar Parrikar involved in rescuing the couple.

 

Meanwhile, she clearly laid down the ground rules of citizens’ safety clear with this tweet.

 

When the officer thanked her for her timely intervention, she replied with a salute to the Indian Navy.

