Sushma Swaraj helps Chicago man get visa in 20 minutes, Twitterati lauds her for quick assistance

When it comes to reaching out to people and providing quick assistance mitigating the gap between government and public, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is the one to look out for. Known for her prompt response, Swaraj yet again helped a man in distress by issuing an urgent visa.

The Indian Consulate in Chicago on Thursday helped the NRI man in getting an emergency visa after he sought help stating that his father had passed away in India. The man, Rohan Shah from Chicago tweeted to Swaraj and asked for her intervention in the matter.

Within a few hours, the consulate in Chicago informed, “On priority basis visa has been issued to Mr. Rohan and his two children.”

Overwhelmed by the minister’s quick assistance, Shah thanked Swaraj for her help and also informed that the visas were issued in just 20 minutes.

Just a day before, the Indian Consulate in Toronto on Wednesday helped an Indian man in overcoming difficulties relating to PIO (Persons of Indian Origin ) card following intervention by Sushma Swaraj. Swaraj asked the consulate to reach out to Arun Janarthanan after he asked for help informing that his mother had suffered a stroke.

Within hours, Janarthanan too thanked the minister for her help saying consulate official Usha Venkatesan had taken care of his problem.

Now discharged from hospital after suffering from a kidney failure, the minister did not shy away from responsibility even from the hospital bed. During her stay in AIIMS Delhi, Swaraj helped a PhD scholar to get her visa for Australia on time and also provided help to a 500kg Egyptian woman get medical visa after her plea on Twitter.

People acknowledged the effort and dedication of the ailing minister and lauded her.

