Happy Birthday, Sushma Swaraj! This is why you’re a Twitter queen

Sushma Swaraj, the External Affairs minister of India, is known for the fastidious assistance she provides to people who reach out to her on Twitter. Undoubtedly, she is one of the most accessible and reliable ministers in the BJP government. From resolving people’s visa problems to even helping people reach their destination safely, Swaraj has time and again, asserted through her mediation that she is just a tweet away. While the rest of the world celebrates Valentine’s Day, the 64-year-old minister celebrates her birthday today (February 14). Although the micro-blogging site has begun to buzz with wishes already, it was this ‘thank you’ tweet that seems to have caught her attention first.

Last year in the second week of February, a ship named Maximus carrying 11 Indian sailors was hijacked near the African coast by pirates. 10 of them were rescued, except for Rohan Ruparelia, the captain of the ship.

But Swaraj’s timely intervention after Zankhana Ruparelia tweeted an SOS to her, led to his rescue as well. And now, an year later, Zankhana tweeted to her again, thanking her.

@SushmaSwaraj – Dear Mam, it’s been a year of the Hijack incident of Rohan!We would like to sincerely thank you,he’s with us coz of you :) pic.twitter.com/EnAccLD89G — Zankhana Ruparelia (@SisteronDuty) February 13, 2017

Of course, Swaraj replied.

India cares for its citizens. भारत अपने देशवासियों की चिंता करता है. http://t.co/ikTViYRpJd — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) February 13, 2017

On her birthday, here is remembering all the other times the minister has provided quick assistance to the needy.

Sardar ji – Maine apki poori baat sun li hai. Hum zaroor apki madad karenge.@IndianEmbRiyadh @ProtectorGenGOI pic.twitter.com/SKE6epp3Av — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) February 7, 2017

Charanya Kannan – I have carefully gone through your write up. http://t.co/AgUqLiXaXr /1 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) February 1, 2017

Just give me the name of this Officer in Indian High Commission in Tanzania. /2 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) February 1, 2017

Mohan – Pl contact this couple immediately and send them back to India at our expense. http://t.co/6IdSKDRZy9 @Indian_Embassy — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) January 9, 2017

