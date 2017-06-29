Sushma Swaraj gives word on Twitter to help Indian woman jailed in Riyadh

Sushma Swaraj to the aid! (Source: File Photo) Sushma Swaraj to the aid! (Source: File Photo)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj assured help to an Indian woman from Telangana,

who is lodged in a jail in Riyadh. Swaraj’s assurance came after the woman’s husband

requested the minister to ensure her release. “We will provide Fahimunnisa Begum legal aid and all assistance,” she said on Twitter.

Her came as a reply to Twitter user KTR who wrote: “Would like to request you to provide legal aid for Fahimunnisa Begum @SushmaSwaraj Ji @IndianEmbRiyadh.” He had retweeted the tweet of Shaik Sadiq‏ who wrote: “@KTRTRS @Collector_KB sir my wife is stuck in Riyadh since 2 months.. now she is in jail.. plz rescue her.. I m from kaghaznagar…” and added a picture of her ID card along with it.

Take a look at all the tweets here.

@KTRTRS @Collector_KB sir my wife is stuck in Riyadh since 2 months.. now she is in jail.. plz rescue her.. I m from kaghaznagar… pic.twitter.com/mheftQpYlY — Shaik Sadiq (@ShaikSadiq2876) June 28, 2017

We will provide Fahimunnisa Begum legal aid and all assistance. http://t.co/sLWcICg1qq — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 28, 2017

Even as the reason for her arrest was not known, Swaraj didn’t deter from lending a hand to the woman. Responding to a request of another person, Swaraj said the Indian Embassy in Bahrain will look into the reported drowning of an Indian there.

Would like to request you to provide legal aid for Fahimunnisa Begum @SushmaSwaraj Ji @IndianEmbRiyadh http://t.co/92I2OEMIyu — KTR (@KTRTRS) June 28, 2017

The Embassy is cognizant of this case. All the details of the case have been uploaded on the MADAD ID SB2PHY102494517. — India in SaudiArabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) June 28, 2017

The reason for her arrest was not known. Responding to a request of another person, Swaraj said

the Indian Embassy in Bahrain will look into the reported drowning of an Indian there.

@SushmaSwaraj @IndiaInBahrain Mam, he is my relation, we dont know what happened there, need help and take appropriate action pic.twitter.com/N7rHyJ2gQm — Mohamed Askar (@SMohamedAskar) June 28, 2017

Indian Embassy in Bahrain will check up and inform you. @IndiaInBahrain http://t.co/w8dl8tSGW0 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 28, 2017

Kabees Abdul Jaleel, 32, had reportedly drowned in a swimming pool in Bahrain. Swaraj was approached by the person on Twitter who said the deceased was in his relation. He said they did not know what happened to Jaleel and requested Swaraj to take appropriate action.

This is not the first time Swaraj has extended a hand of help. The 65-year-old is popular for her swift response on Twitter.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd