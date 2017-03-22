​Sushma Swaraj responds to minister’s SOS tweet; sets off to rescue ​​29 Telangana workers held captive in Saudi Arabia​

Trending News

Sushma Swaraj is known for her fastidious approach towards solving the problems of the people on Twitter.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 22, 2017 2:37 pm
Sushma Swaraj, sushma swaraj twitter, sushma swaraj telangana workers saudi arabia, sushma swaraj telangana workers rescue saudi arabia, sushma swaraj saudi arabia telangana rescue, indian express, indian express news, trending, trending in india, trending news, telangana news The minister has come to the rescue of 29 Telangana workers reportedly held captive in a Saudi Arabia company.(Source: File Photo)

Sushma Swaraj is winning hearts as one of the most accessible political leaders in the country today, thanks to her active Twitter presence and the fastidious mechanism she employs to address people’s problems. Social media, in case of the external affairs minister, has turned out to be a blessing for many, including those stranded in foreign countries, those facing visa problems and those stranded even in the middle of nowhere. Now, the minister has come to the rescue of 29 Telangana workers reportedly held captive in a Saudi Arabia company.

The minister got an SOS tweet from the state’s IT and NRI affairs minister K Taraka Rama Rao containing a Times of India report. According to the report, Rao had written to Swaraj, asking for repatriation of the workers who were employed by Al-Hajry and were held captive in Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hassa.

As always, the external affairs minister was quick to see the tweet, and responded by posting: “Javed – Plz help the Indian workers and send a report to me and Mr. K T Rama Rao.” Her tweet got a response from the official Twitter handle of the Embassy of India in Riyadh that claimed that they are already working on it.

Here are the tweets.

Reportedly, Rao wrote that the 29 employees had wanted to visit their hometowns but the employer demanded $50,000 each to relieve them. Not only that, they also apparently refused to bear their travel expenses and held them captive in Allsafaniya Kouqt, Bodar, Kanji city in Saudi Arabia, without even providing food, water, medicines or basic amenities for over ten days.

Of course, like all times, Twitterati came together to applaud the minister’s timely action.

Another box ticked by the minister well in time, isn’t it?

