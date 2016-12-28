Trending News

Twitterati in shock after Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Chautala’s appointment as IOA life presidents

Suresh Kalmadi was jailed for 10 months for his infamous involvement in the 2010 Commonwealth Games corruption scandal.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 28, 2016 11:37 am
suresh kamadi, suresh kalmadi ioa president, suresh kalmadi abhay chautala ioa life president, who is suresh kalmadi, who is abhay chautala, suresh kalmadi commonwealth corruption, suresh kalmadi commonwealth games corruption, suresh kalmadi as IOA life president, twitter, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news, indian express trending, trending and viral india Suresh Kalmadi, who was the IOA President from 1996 to 2011, was behind the bars for 10 months for his involvement in the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi but was released on bail later.(Source: File Photo)

Suresh Kalmadi, former Indian Olympic Association chief, and Abhay Singh Chautala, former IABF President were made the honorary life presidents of the IOA on December 27. With Kalmadi’s infamous involvement in the 2010 Commonwealth Games corruption scandal, and after Chautala’s election as the IOA chief was annulled in February 2014, the decision came as a surprise to many. Especially on social media, people are bewildered that the decision was taken particularly under a government that has waged a ‘war against black money and corruption’.

According to a statement on IOA’s official website, Vijay Kumar Malhotra, served as the acting IOA chief between 2011 and 2012, following which he was made the Life President. This was before the International Olympic Committee suspended the body in 2014. Kalmadi, who was the IOA President from 1996 to 2011, was behind the bars for 10 months for his involvement in the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi but was released on bail later. He served as the President of Asian Athletics Association from 2000 to 2013. He also became the Life President of the Asian athletics body last year.

Social media users, especially those on Twitter, are now wondering out loud that if Kalmadi can become the IOA President, then the likes of Dawood Ibrahim and Bollywood actor Salman Khan can become the Chief Justice of India by the same measures.

Sample some of the tweets that are doing the rounds, here.

