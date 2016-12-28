Twitterati in shock after Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Chautala’s appointment as IOA life presidents

Suresh Kalmadi, who was the IOA President from 1996 to 2011, was behind the bars for 10 months for his involvement in the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi but was released on bail later.(Source: File Photo) Suresh Kalmadi, who was the IOA President from 1996 to 2011, was behind the bars for 10 months for his involvement in the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi but was released on bail later.(Source: File Photo)

Suresh Kalmadi, former Indian Olympic Association chief, and Abhay Singh Chautala, former IABF President were made the honorary life presidents of the IOA on December 27. With Kalmadi’s infamous involvement in the 2010 Commonwealth Games corruption scandal, and after Chautala’s election as the IOA chief was annulled in February 2014, the decision came as a surprise to many. Especially on social media, people are bewildered that the decision was taken particularly under a government that has waged a ‘war against black money and corruption’.

According to a statement on IOA’s official website, Vijay Kumar Malhotra, served as the acting IOA chief between 2011 and 2012, following which he was made the Life President. This was before the International Olympic Committee suspended the body in 2014. Kalmadi, who was the IOA President from 1996 to 2011, was behind the bars for 10 months for his involvement in the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi but was released on bail later. He served as the President of Asian Athletics Association from 2000 to 2013. He also became the Life President of the Asian athletics body last year.

Social media users, especially those on Twitter, are now wondering out loud that if Kalmadi can become the IOA President, then the likes of Dawood Ibrahim and Bollywood actor Salman Khan can become the Chief Justice of India by the same measures.

Suresh Kalmadi becomes IOA’s lifetime president.

Next news: Salman Khan to head the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. — Joint Ventur (@JointVentur) December 27, 2016

Next appoint Dawood Ibrahim as Chief Justice of India. “BHARAT MATA KI JAI”

. http://t.co/vlvEqQPCS4 — PhD in Bak*****!! (@Atheist_Krishna) December 27, 2016

I thought we are fighting corruption.??????http://t.co/jx3oz5rOGZ — Chicken Biryanii (@ChickenBiryanii) December 27, 2016

Suresh Kalmadi is made life president of Indian Olympics Association. This is more surprising than America’s choice of President. — Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 27, 2016

Suresh Kalmadi as IOA president/patron for life ? Who were the voters? CWG contractors? ???????? — lampaT OM swamy (@Tom__S_Mason) December 27, 2016

Suresh Kalmadi as life president of IOA is brilliant. After all he did win Gold playing India’s fav sport #Corruption #sureshkalmadi — Kunal Vora (@KuVora) December 27, 2016

Suresh Kalmadi gets lifetime membership in the Indian Olympic Association.

Hopefully, he earned enough money from CWG to pay his way. — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) December 27, 2016

After Suresh Kalmadi becoming life president of IOA, Tarun Tejpal to be appointed the life head of national commission for women — MazelTov (@runjhunmehrotra) December 27, 2016

Mitron

CWG scam accused Suresh Kalmadi made Indian Olympic Association (IOA) honorary life President. #AccheDin

???????? — Vinay Kumar Dokania (@vinaydokania) December 27, 2016

Making Suresh Kalmadi president of Indian Olympic association is like making Salman Khan chief justice of India. — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) December 27, 2016

