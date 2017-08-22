Supreme Court’s verdict on TRIPLE TALAQ generates buzz on Twitter

Triple talaq was termed unconstitutional and in contradiction to Article 14 that guarantees equality before law and Article 21 that gives protection of life and personal liberty. (Source: File Photo) Triple talaq was termed unconstitutional and in contradiction to Article 14 that guarantees equality before law and Article 21 that gives protection of life and personal liberty. (Source: File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, August 22, struck down the controversial instant triple talaq, by terming it unconstitutional and in violation of Article 14 of the Constitution that guarantees equality before law and Article 21, which guarantees the protection of life and personal liberty. The Constitutional bench comprised five judges; While Chief Justice JS Khehar (who also headed the bench) and Justice S Abdul Nazeer were in favour of putting on hold for six months the practice of triple talaq and asking the government to come out with a law in this regard, Justices Kurian Joseph, RF Nariman and UU Lalit held it as violative of the Constitution. The verdict – which was eventually passed with a 3:2 majority – is now being termed as historic, and especially on social media, is being largely lauded as a huge step towards progress and women empowerment in the country.

The hearing began on May 11 this year after receiving petitions from many Muslim women asking for a ban on the practice.

As soon as the verdict was pronounced, social media platforms started buzzing with reactions. PM Narendra Modi said, “Judgment of the Hon’ble Supreme Court on Triple Talaq is historic. It grants equality to Muslim women and is a powerful measure for women empowerment”, while Kapil Sibal was quoted as saying, “We hail the judgement, it protects personal laws and at the same time deprecates the practice of triple talaq.”

While many on the Internet, especially on social media, lauded the SC’s verdict, there were some who asked why there wasn’t a woman in the bench. Here are some of the general responses the verdict brought about on Twitter.

Being a Muslim i wholeheartedly support SC verdict banning #TripleTalaq all muslims must now ensure that uniform civil code is implemented. — ???? msa ?? (@msa28775) August 22, 2017

Frm injustice 2 justice

Frm medieval 2 modern

1 morestep 2 Uniform Civil Code. Welcome SC verdict on #TripleTalaq

Detail analysis to follow — Shonee Kapoor (@ShoneeKapoor) August 22, 2017

EVERY Indian welcome SC’s verdict on #TripleTalaq. This verdict will empower Muslim women’s in India & ensure women’s dignity ,equality and — Sanny Singh (@sannysingh66) August 22, 2017

SC verdict striking down #TripleTalaq as unconstitutional is victory for gender justice & defeat for religious bigotry exemplified by AIMPLB — Minhaz Merchant (@MinhazMerchant) August 22, 2017

It takes decades to uproot regressive social practices. SC’s verdict pronouncing #TripleTalaq as unconstitutional is empowering Muslim women — ajay bhadoo (@AjayBhadoo) August 22, 2017

Finally a historic Verdict in the interest of Muslim Women,Time to change & get rid of painful obligations.#TripleTalaq #TripleTalaqEnds — Jagdish Malu (@malujagdish) August 22, 2017

People also raised certain contentions, while applauding the historic judgment.

Worse than this half-hearted verdict is that 2 men, at the top of the judiciary of world’s largest democracy, feel #TripleTalaq should stay. — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) August 22, 2017

Great to see the verdict declaring #TripleTalaq as illegal. But why oh why are there no women on that judicial committee of 5 men. — Deepa (@dcitis) August 22, 2017

No women on the TripleTalaq verdict bench today. — Veekkas Jadhav (@veekkas24) August 22, 2017

This is really good news. Because men always feel they need to be the key decision makers? — Jacqueline Olivia (@Jackieoliviah) August 22, 2017

