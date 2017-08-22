Only in Express

Supreme Court’s verdict on TRIPLE TALAQ generates buzz on Twitter

The Supreme Court verdict on triple talaq, which was passed with a 3:2 majority, is now being termed as historic and especially on social media, is being lauded as a huge step towards progress and women empowerment in the country.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 22, 2017 5:37 pm
triple talaq, triple talaq sc verdict, sc verdict on triple talaq twitter, sc verdict triple talaq reactions, supreme court triple talaq ban twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news Triple talaq was termed unconstitutional and in contradiction to Article 14 that guarantees equality before law and Article 21 that gives protection of life and personal liberty. (Source: File Photo)
The Supreme Court on Tuesday, August 22, struck down the controversial instant triple talaq, by terming it unconstitutional and in violation of Article 14 of the Constitution that guarantees equality before law and Article 21, which guarantees the protection of life and personal liberty. The Constitutional bench comprised five judges; While Chief Justice JS Khehar (who also headed the bench) and Justice S Abdul Nazeer were in favour of putting on hold for six months the practice of triple talaq and asking the government to come out with a law in this regard, Justices Kurian Joseph, RF Nariman and UU Lalit held it as violative of the Constitution. The verdict – which was eventually passed with a 3:2 majority – is now being termed as historic, and especially on social media, is being largely lauded as a huge step towards progress and women empowerment in the country.

The hearing began on May 11 this year after receiving petitions from many Muslim women asking for a ban on the practice.

As soon as the verdict was pronounced, social media platforms started buzzing with reactions. PM Narendra Modi said, “Judgment of the Hon’ble Supreme Court on Triple Talaq is historic. It grants equality to Muslim women and is a powerful measure for women empowerment”, while Kapil Sibal was quoted as saying, “We hail the judgement, it protects personal laws and at the same time deprecates the practice of triple talaq.”

While many on the Internet, especially on social media, lauded the SC’s verdict, there were some who asked why there wasn’t a woman in the bench. Here are some of the general responses the verdict brought about on Twitter.

People also raised certain contentions, while applauding the historic judgment.

