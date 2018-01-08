Top News

SC to relook constitutional validity of Section 377; Twitterati overjoyed at the move

As soon as the news of the Supreme Court's decision spread on social media platforms, hashtag #Section377 began trending in India. Many argued it was high time that the "draconian law" should be abolished, as others lauded the judiciary for the intervention.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 8, 2018 8:13 pm
section 377, supreme court of india, supreme court section 377 review, lgbtqia community india, decriminalise homosexuality, same sex marriage, india gay sex laws, section 377 abolishment, india news, indian express, social media news The apex court said that it will re-examine the constitutional validity of the controversial Section 377 as it will revisit the 2013 judgment. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul)
In a surprising and welcome move, the Supreme Court of India on Monday (December 8) said it will revisit its previous verdict on Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which criminalises homosexuality. The matter has been now referred to a larger bench and this decision has got everyone talking, not just people from the LGBTQIA community. “A section of people or individuals who exercise their choice should never remain in a state of fear. Choice can’t be allowed to cross boundaries of law but confines of law can’t trample or curtail the inherent right embedded in an individual under Art 21 of Constitution,” the bench observed. The apex court said it will re-examine the constitutional validity of the controversial Section 377.

As soon as the news of the Supreme Court’s decision spread on social media platforms, the hashtag #Section377 began dominating the trends list. Many argued it was high time that the “draconian law” be abolished, as lauded the judiciary for its intervention, expressing disappointment in the legislature. Several people highlighted the loopholes in the existing law, while others dubbed it as “outdated” and argued that the “Victorian” law should be done away with in India given that the British, who had enforced the law in the country, have done away with it.

Here’s how Tweeple reacted to the SC’s decision:

However, not everyone was happy with the decision. A few Twitter users argued that ‘homosexuality is not normal’ and, hence, justified it being criminalised. Some also claimed homosexuality not part of Indian culture and SC should not promote or support it.

