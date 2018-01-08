SC to relook constitutional validity of Section 377; Twitterati overjoyed at the move

The apex court said that it will re-examine the constitutional validity of the controversial Section 377 as it will revisit the 2013 judgment. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul) The apex court said that it will re-examine the constitutional validity of the controversial Section 377 as it will revisit the 2013 judgment. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul)

In a surprising and welcome move, the Supreme Court of India on Monday (December 8) said it will revisit its previous verdict on Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which criminalises homosexuality. The matter has been now referred to a larger bench and this decision has got everyone talking, not just people from the LGBTQIA community. “A section of people or individuals who exercise their choice should never remain in a state of fear. Choice can’t be allowed to cross boundaries of law but confines of law can’t trample or curtail the inherent right embedded in an individual under Art 21 of Constitution,” the bench observed. The apex court said it will re-examine the constitutional validity of the controversial Section 377.

As soon as the news of the Supreme Court’s decision spread on social media platforms, the hashtag #Section377 began dominating the trends list. Many argued it was high time that the “draconian law” be abolished, as lauded the judiciary for its intervention, expressing disappointment in the legislature. Several people highlighted the loopholes in the existing law, while others dubbed it as “outdated” and argued that the “Victorian” law should be done away with in India given that the British, who had enforced the law in the country, have done away with it.

Here’s how Tweeple reacted to the SC’s decision:

When the Governments of the day do not act and MPs do not make laws or amend laws, the Supreme Court of India is right to intervene/legislate if and when necessary to do so. #Section377 http://t.co/uTtz6YYCZA — Tufail Ahmad (@tufailelif) January 8, 2018

#Section377

&It’s a crime to be corrupt!

&It’s a crime to kill and Lynch!

&Its a crime to mislead!

&Its a crime to rape!

&Its a crime to communalism!

&It’s a crime to be casteist!

&It’s not a crime to choose one’s own sexual orientation!

&Sec 377 is a crime against humanity!! — Josheba Cardilya (@Joshebacardilya) January 8, 2018

#Section377 SC to reconsider their previous decision! Hoping for a positive outcome this time around. We have lost enough lives with the fear, frustration of not being able to show our true colors. Now No Going Back! 🏳️‍🌈 — Nakshatra Bagwe (@NakshatraBagwe) January 8, 2018

The #Section377 of the constitution is draconian and unjust. Its not a only a breach of privacy of the citizens but also a attack on sexual minorities. It must go. Hope it is eradicatied, mad we only move forward thereafter with legalising same-sex marriages. — Abhishek Pratap (@Abhi5hekk) January 8, 2018

It’s about time that India, one of the largest countries in the world, recognises that denying the LGBTQ community their rights is a violation of basic human rights. Society, and laws, needs to evolve with the rest of the world.🏳️‍🌈 #Section377 #DecriminaliseHomosexuality — Pranati (@pranatitweets) January 8, 2018

Glad 2 see that SC decided to review its decision on #Section377 which it hd earlier reversed the decision of Delhi HC on decriminalising #section377. Matter of homosexuality is privacy of a particular person n others hv no right to breach anyone’s right to privacy #SupremeCourt — Gagan Deep Singh (@Gagan49Gagan) January 8, 2018

There’re only 2 kinds of sex that are criminal:

1. Unconsensual

2. 1 of them is Under-age

Let’s have tougher laws to deal with these, and do away with the archaic, regressive, Draconian & exploitative #Section377 #DecriminaliseHomosexuality — Rajiv Lakshman (@RajivLakshman) January 8, 2018

Sadly so, India in 2018 still believes that homosexuals spread AIDS and they are a stigma on the fabric of Indian morals and values.

Oh, the struggle is so real !!#DecriminaliseHomosexuality — ashiesh talwar (@ashieshtalwar) January 8, 2018

The thinking that it is demeaning for a man to be a stay-at-home dad, that the husband should earn more than the wife, that it is abnormal for people of the same sex to get married needs to be stopped. #Section377 #DecriminaliseHomosexuality — konark (@konarkrai) January 8, 2018

After declaring the right to privacy as a fundamental right there is a little scope to defend section 377 and the Victorian era law should be abolished, it violates dignity, self-respect of an individual. #DecriminaliseHomosexuality — pabitrachowdhury (@pabitrachowdhu8) January 8, 2018

Wishing SC comes out wid a strong rebuttal to this heinous law.Becoz if choice given to parliament it will end in same fate as #TripleTalak.Sad that parliament has no heart and soul.Might as well elect robots #section377 #DecriminaliseHomosexuality#IndiaForLove 🇮🇳🌈 — maan (@itsAnSha) January 8, 2018

If 2018 can do one thing right then it’s the abolishment of the archaic #Section377 — Tushar Joshi (@TusharrJoshi)

Finally we seem to be doing something right!! #Section377 needs to go. Homosexuality is not a crime. — aditi (@aaditrix) January 8, 2018

#Section377 is already dead. The SC is now only planning its burial. Great news. — Ayush Khanna (@AyushyaKhanna) January 8, 2018

However, not everyone was happy with the decision. A few Twitter users argued that ‘homosexuality is not normal’ and, hence, justified it being criminalised. Some also claimed homosexuality not part of Indian culture and SC should not promote or support it.

Gay sex is against nature we are supposed to reproduce so our species can survive.Gay sex is a mental disorder which must be taken care by doctor. #Section377 — Trainer Allen (@TrainerAllenYT) January 8, 2018

#Section377 Unnatural sex is a sickness which needs treatment, not encouragement. — bindaas (@bindaas999) January 8, 2018

Sometimes we have to accept it that #HomoSexulaity is a mental disorder like other mental disease. Let’s not prejudice it or promoting it by legalising it. #Section377 shouldn’t be abrogated. Purpose of human civilisation is to progress. — PEOPLE OF #INDIA🇮🇳 (@mohantyindia) January 8, 2018

Homosexuality is abnormal sexual practice else God wldnt have made 2 diff genders..!! Simple#Section377 http://t.co/Nwj0Md9abr — Annie Singh ✍ (@o__positive) January 8, 2018

