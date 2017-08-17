Latest news

Sunny Leone is in Kerala, and THIS photo from her visit is going viral

Many have commented on how Sunny Leone generated such a huge response among people in Kerala, as compared to the welcome political leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi received in the state; others captioned the photo as a 'Storm in Kochi!'

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:August 17, 2017 4:37 pm
sunny leone, sunny leone in kerala, sunny leone kerala crowd, sunny leone crowd in kochi kerala, sunny leone in kerala photos, indian express, indian express news Sunny Leone is visiting Kerala and has received a warm welcome in the state. (Source: File Photo)
If you are in Kerala you will probably not find a lot of people on the move today. No, it is not because of the usual hartals or strikes. No, they aren’t standing in a queue in front of liquor shops either. They are all headed to Kochi, because that is where Sunny Leone is. Yes, the Bollywood beauty is in Kerala and is visiting Kochi. She was in the state to attend the inaugural ceremony of a leading smartphone brand at Kochi, MG Road. While she herself tweeted about her arrival, it is this one photo – and some minor variations of it – from Sunny’s arrival in Kerala that has gone hugely viral.

Before you jump to conclusions, it is just the photo of her car, with a massive crowd of people surrounding it. “My car in literally a sea of love in Kochi Kerala!!” she posted on Twitter.  Ever since then, the photo has been shared, retweeted and made a meme of in a very short span of time.

Check out some of them here.

While many have commented on how the actor generated such a huge response among people, as compared to the welcome political leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi received in the state, others have captioned the photo as a ‘Storm in Kochi!’

Some have gone a step ahead and compared the welcome she received as that fit for the ‘Khaleesi’. But our favourite is the one that compares the crowd at Barack Obama’s inauguration, Donald Trump’s inauguration and the crowd at Kochi to welcome Sunny.

You guessed right, Sunny is the winner here.

