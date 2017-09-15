This brave woman’s journey after a horrific accident has inspired everyone on the Internet

In a trgic accident in 2011, she badly injured her face and after a series of twety-seven surgeries she has moved ahead and living life inspiring many. (Source: Being You/ Facebook) In a trgic accident in 2011, she badly injured her face and after a series of twety-seven surgeries she has moved ahead and living life inspiring many. (Source: Being You/ Facebook)

Life can take unexpected turn and things could change completely. Sometimes, however, this happens for the good. But how this woman decided to face the odds and move ahead will not only inspire you but also give you many reasons not to give up.

In 2011, Sunitha Atinus was travelling back home in a car with her friends when they met with an accident. Sitting at the back of a Maruti 800, the vehicle toppled thrice before hitting a divider and Atinus hair got badly entangled as her head was out of the car’s window as the car was tossed away by the impact of the crash. The deadly crash badly affected her face and it took doctors and nurses two weeks just to clean the skin.

In a Facebook post shared by Being You, Atinus revealed about the painful experience. “There was nothing left of my face. It took over two weeks to just clean the skin up. During one of the cleaning process, they found my left eye ball in the cheek, the doctors carefully placed it back. I was fed with a tube and had another to help me breathe. They used to keep my hands tied to my bed so I didn’t feel my face. My lower jaw was broken in five places and my upper jaw was completely smashed. I had only one tooth. They drilled dentures into my mouth.”

She highlighted how for the “longest time” there were no mirrors kept in her room and how the doctors used to keep her hands restricted so that she couldn’t feel her face. But she got a glimpse of her face while in an elevator. “The first time I caught a glimpse of myself, on a reflection on the elevator doors, I was disappointed and then scared. There was a big, crooked face with a hole in the middle staring back at me.”

She went on to say how difficult the next few years were with twenty-seven surgeries between 2011 and 2014, and how it made her realise about relationships and true friends who have now become her family. “My sister stood by me like a pillar and there were friends who became family to ensure that I’ll be able to put a face to my voice. But there were also people who left, some who were broken, some who didn’t have the guts to see me,” the post added.

While life after the accident was difficult, she found true love. Yes, a few months after the accident when she moved back to Bangalore, a friend who had a crush on her since they were 17, proposed her for marriage. Since 2012, for all her surgeries, he has stayed by her side through thick and thin and in 2014, the duo finally tied the knot. “Post discharge, I moved to Tamil Nadu but soon came back home to Bangalore. It was then that a boy who had a crush on me since we were 17 met me and proposed. After January 2012, he has been with me for all my surgeries. To him, my accident, my surgeries, my tough childhood, nothing mattered.”

Read the full post here

Many had also told her not to have kids and the couple laughed it off, but she agrees it did hurt and she was even annoyed. But today after so many years, she is a fighter a survivor. “Initially I was annoyed, frustrated, even angry. Why did I deserve this? Was this Karma? But I didn’t hurt anyone, all I had wanted was a better life. But I didn’t want Life to laugh at me. So I looked at it in the eye and said ‘I’ve survived. Now what?'”

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd