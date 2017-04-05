Trending News

Sunil Grover posts a cyptic tweet for Kapil Sharma; fans plead for him to come back

Even after days of trying to convince him, Kapil Sharma couldn't get Sunil Grover aka Dr Mashoor Gulati back on the show.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:April 5, 2017 9:25 pm
Do you want them to be back? (Source: File Photo)

Only if you’ve been living under a rock, would you not know about Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover’s mid-air tiff and the public scuffle that followed on Twitter. Even though there were several requests from the other members of the show, Grover decided to stay away and ignore the matter completely. Not just him, Chandan Prabhakar and Ali Asgar were also absent in the episodes that followed. Soon after, other comedy artists like Raju Srivastav, Ehsaan Qureshi and Sunil Pal were called onboard.

Even after days of trying to convince him, Sharma couldn’t get him back on the show. As a result, the TRPs of The Kapil Sharma Show have fallen. Meanwhile, Grover’s fan power reached a new high on April 1.

Ticking his fans’ funny bone, Grover brought his individual live show — Comedy Clinic — to Delhi on April Fools’ Day and it turned out to be a huge hit with hundreds of fans standing in long queues to see their him in the guise of Dr Mashoor Gulati.

Recently, Grover took to Twitter to post a cryptic message for Sharma.

Clearing the air around how he simply wants to “entertain with dignity” and that “money can’t be the only the reason to do something” for him, it seems that he said it out loud so that the message reaches out to Sharma.

Despite his stand, some fans tried their best to convince him and pleaded him to come back. Others stood by him and supported his decision wholeheartedly.

Read some of the reactions here.

‘Aise kaun chhod jaata hai bhai?’

‘Time to move on?’

What do you think? Tell us in the comments below.

