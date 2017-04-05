Sunil Grover posts a cyptic tweet for Kapil Sharma; fans plead for him to come back

Do you want them to be back? (Source: File Photo) Do you want them to be back? (Source: File Photo)

Only if you’ve been living under a rock, would you not know about Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover’s mid-air tiff and the public scuffle that followed on Twitter. Even though there were several requests from the other members of the show, Grover decided to stay away and ignore the matter completely. Not just him, Chandan Prabhakar and Ali Asgar were also absent in the episodes that followed. Soon after, other comedy artists like Raju Srivastav, Ehsaan Qureshi and Sunil Pal were called onboard.

Even after days of trying to convince him, Sharma couldn’t get him back on the show. As a result, the TRPs of The Kapil Sharma Show have fallen. Meanwhile, Grover’s fan power reached a new high on April 1.

Ticking his fans’ funny bone, Grover brought his individual live show — Comedy Clinic — to Delhi on April Fools’ Day and it turned out to be a huge hit with hundreds of fans standing in long queues to see their him in the guise of Dr Mashoor Gulati.

Recently, Grover took to Twitter to post a cryptic message for Sharma.

My intentions are to act and to entertain with dignity. For me, money can’t be the only reason to do something, or not to do something. 🙏 — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) April 5, 2017

Clearing the air around how he simply wants to “entertain with dignity” and that “money can’t be the only the reason to do something” for him, it seems that he said it out loud so that the message reaches out to Sharma.

Despite his stand, some fans tried their best to convince him and pleaded him to come back. Others stood by him and supported his decision wholeheartedly.

‘Aise kaun chhod jaata hai bhai?’

@WhoSunilGrover Aise kon chor jaataa hai bhaai????? — Nilofer Shaheen 14 (@Nilofershaheen1) April 5, 2017

@WhoSunilGrover @KapilSharmaK9 paaji aapke chote bhai ha aur chote bhai se bhala koi naraj rehta ha kya? Maaf karr do bhaiji

Bhaut ho gaya aab pls 😇😇😊☺ — Parth(K9) (@justinparth) April 5, 2017

@WhoSunilGrover Ayega tu jarur ayega, apna show flop karke ayega, khud ko barbar karke ayega mera sunil wapas ayega. — PhD in Bak***** !! (@indian_hacker_) April 5, 2017

@WhoSunilGrover How abt a person who is genuinely sorry and doesn’t want to lose u&is torturing himself day after day missing u..can that be a reason sir?😞 — Prakriti Yadav (@perfectprakriti) April 5, 2017

@WhoSunilGrover Anyone can hold a grudge. But it takes a person with character to forgive. — Anushka 👻 (@kapil_anushka) April 5, 2017

‘Time to move on?’

@WhoSunilGrover @TheRajKundra Respect!! well done & no human needs to deal with someone arrogant & so full of himself! See u soon on the flatscreen! — A.D (@ad_singh) April 5, 2017

@WhoSunilGrover Just grow up & move on & make your own mark in acting. Time to move on from @KapilSharmaK9 shadows & hold ur self respect supreme ! — carátula (@BhattNaturally1) April 5, 2017

What do you think? Tell us in the comments below.

