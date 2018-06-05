Sunil Chhetri and boys beat Kenya in second Intercontinental Cup match; garner praise on Twitter

Indian football team’s victory was special, not only because Sunil Chhetri sealed by scoring two goals himself, but also because people braved the heavy rains to head to the stadium and render their support for the Indian players. (Source: PTI) Indian football team’s victory was special, not only because Sunil Chhetri sealed by scoring two goals himself, but also because people braved the heavy rains to head to the stadium and render their support for the Indian players. (Source: PTI)

Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri’s video requesting support amassed praises on social media and off it. This led to people in Mumbai and beyond turning up to cheer for the team as it beat Kenya’s in the second Intercontinental Cup match by 3-0. The victory was special, not only because Chhetri sealed by scoring two goals himself, but also because people braved the heavy rains to head to the stadium and render their support for the Indian players. The happiness was palpable, especially on social media, where many celebrated India’s win and sang praises for Chhetri and rightfully so.

The match also marked Chhetri’s 100th international match and the gal his 60th international one. Jeje Lalpekhlua too, scored a goal for India, thus helping the team come closer to victory. The 33-year-old captain made a plea a couple of days ago to sports enthusiasts across the country. “…today I am not making a video for you guys. I am gonna speak and appeal to all of you who did not come. To everyone who is not a football fan, please come and watch us for two reasons. No. 1 – it’s the best game in the world and No. 2 – we play for our country. We will make sure that once you come to watch us, you will not return the same person back home.” he had said in the video. He further also requested people to not troll or abuse the team on social media. “I mean, it is not fun to criticise or abuse on the Internet. Come to the stadium. Do it on our face. Scream at us, shout at us, abuse us. Who knows, one day it might change you guys or you might start a chain for us.” he had said. Goosebumps, right? We felt them too!

Meanwhile, here are all the praises the team amassed after its victory on June 4 (Monday).

What a fantastic victory. Congratulations @chetrisunil11 on your 100th international match and for making it extra special with the two goals and a fantastic victory in front of a packed stadium. Great news for @IndianFootball #INDvKEN pic.twitter.com/f5isKrYxdi — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 4, 2018

Sunil Chhetri has broken a lot of records on the football pitch throughout his career but he’s done the impossible today, by getting that many Mumbaikars to come to Andheri West on a rainy Monday evening. — Hardik Rajgor (@Hardism) June 4, 2018

ek baar jo humne world cup ke liye qualify kar liya na.. toh fir hum kisi ki nahin sunenge#LoveYouIndianFootballTeam #Chhetri100 pic.twitter.com/gB6uxoRm2q — Arun LoL (@dhaikilokatweet) June 5, 2018

No this is not cricket this is football 😍 mera desh badal raha h.#INDvKEN #IndianFootball #Chhetri100 pic.twitter.com/4KnPdLBJ92 — Mask ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) June 4, 2018

Captain called and India responded..

Hell, every game is interesting when your country is playing it. Whole of India rallied behind Indian football team today and they treated us with a stupendous victory….and Sunil’s goal was lyk cherry on the cake… #SunilChhetri #INDvKEN pic.twitter.com/UmvXvu6vYf — SWARAAJ (@swaraaj247) June 4, 2018

What do you have to say about the match? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd