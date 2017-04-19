Suniel Shetty’s dialogue from Dhadkan is now a hilarious meme, thanks to Twitterati

Seventeen years after its release, Suniel Shetty’s dialogue from the movie Dhadkan has now been immortalised as a meme. (Source: Sand-In-Deed/Twitter) Seventeen years after its release, Suniel Shetty’s dialogue from the movie Dhadkan has now been immortalised as a meme. (Source: Sand-In-Deed/Twitter)

Just when you think you have seen it all, the Internet decides to prove you wrong, throwing you and your misconceptions off-track. This time, the ever benevolent social media, Twitter precisely, has decided to turn Suniel Shetty from one of his popular movies into a meme that is now blessing our news-feeds.

Shetty, who acted in the 2000 romantic drama Dhadkan, as the forlorn lover of Shilpa Shetty, in one of the scenes is seen asking her “sab kuch to de diya tumhe, ab aur kya du?” which translates to, “I have given you everything, what more should I give?” Yes, you guessed it — after about 17 years, some on Twitter have decided to go to town making it into a meme that you will relate to on so many levels.

Sample some of the memes doing the rounds of the Internet so far.

*Final project submission* Me : mera project

Examiner : bas yahi banaya hai poore semester mein ?

Me : pic.twitter.com/RfkZNhLjrt — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 18, 2017

Me to Starbucks counter guy while paying the bill. pic.twitter.com/S81GlaA4Tg — Akshay Jain (@ComedyBanda) April 18, 2017

@ComedyBanda My reaction when my friend call and ask me

“Bhai kuch paise honge kya tere paas ?” pic.twitter.com/IxsyPMFCWD — mishra mix (@effucktivehumor) April 18, 2017

@ComedyBanda @HaramiParindey When landlord asks for advance after brokerage and deposit! — Piyush Sharma (@chaipilado) April 18, 2017

When Groom Father asked Bride Father to sponsor honeymoon trip for the couple Just before FERA.

Bride Father: pic.twitter.com/fADKLQKups — Chicken Biryanii (@ChickenBiryanii) April 18, 2017

*During Project Sign Off*

Customer – This is what you have delivered?

Me: pic.twitter.com/DVcUr0m6Id — Chicken Biryanii (@ChickenBiryanii) April 18, 2017

When you are talking to the customer care & they keep asking random information. pic.twitter.com/BWKgC3PSLX — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) April 18, 2017

When you don’t get a good appraisal. pic.twitter.com/kN2YiiYFr2 — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) April 18, 2017

In case you have been wondering, then no, the 55-year-old actor is not the first person whose still from a movie was made into a meme overnight. Rani Mukerji in coma from Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan holding out sindoor from Mohabbatein are two other stills that resurrected as memes on the micro-blogging site. Well, all in good humour!

