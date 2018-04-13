Presents Latest News

SOTY 2: Twitterati show Karan Johar a glimpse of REAL Students of the Year!

Karan Johar just revealed the star cast of his new Student of the Year 2, and reactions on social media have been mixed. While accusations of nepotism soon started doing the rounds, there were many who tweeted out replies with photos of real students and real-world problems they face.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Published: April 13, 2018 8:06:31 pm
Student of the year 2, soty 2, real soty, karan johar, tiger shroff, ananya pandey, ananya pande, After Karan Johar revealed his brat pack for SOTY2, Netizens responded with photos of real students. (Source: RoflGandhi_/Twitter)
Ever since Karan Johar released his version of a “perfect” school life through his movie Student of the Year, Indian students realised what they were missing out. So, when the renowned director, released the second instalment, Student of the year 2, introducing the star kids to the world, Netizens thought a reality check was due for. In contrast to the picture-perfect first-looks that were revealed, people tweeted back with photos and situations that a majority of the real students who don’t all have the privilege of going to school in fancy cars and wear high-end brands, rather they have to struggle through flooded roads and face the burden of the ranking system.

Johar had shared Tiger Shroff’s picture with the tweet, “Here’s the first new admission to the #SOTY2 family! @iTIGERSHROFF leads our student brat pack!” and later shared Sutaria’s photo and referred to her as “new admission to the class of 2018, the girl who is in it to win it”.

In response, a couple of Twitterati responded with photos of what real students and the Indian education system looks like.

