SOTY 2: Twitterati show Karan Johar a glimpse of REAL Students of the Year!

Ever since Karan Johar released his version of a “perfect” school life through his movie Student of the Year, Indian students realised what they were missing out. So, when the renowned director, released the second instalment, Student of the year 2, introducing the star kids to the world, Netizens thought a reality check was due for. In contrast to the picture-perfect first-looks that were revealed, people tweeted back with photos and situations that a majority of the real students who don’t all have the privilege of going to school in fancy cars and wear high-end brands, rather they have to struggle through flooded roads and face the burden of the ranking system.
Johar had shared Tiger Shroff’s picture with the tweet, “Here’s the first new admission to the #SOTY2 family! @iTIGERSHROFF leads our student brat pack!” and later shared Sutaria’s photo and referred to her as “new admission to the class of 2018, the girl who is in it to win it”.
New girl-
We are proud to present the new admission to the class of 2018, the girl who is in it to win it – #TARA! #SOTY2
Ananya Pandey
In response, a couple of Twitterati responded with photos of what real students and the Indian education system looks like.
. @karanjohar ‘s SOTY vs the real SOTY. pic.twitter.com/C2yGROqllw
— Unofficial Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) April 11, 2018
@karanjohar ‘s SOTY Vs the Real SOTY pic.twitter.com/G58ESvM8Ko
— Faisal Iqbal (@Mdfaisaliqbal) April 11, 2018
Hi @karanjohar and @punitdmalhotra this is what a real student looks like. We’re a bunch of sad kids. #SOTY2 pic.twitter.com/FfY8qTKF9a
— Shinjini/Mithie (@RavenclawRoy) April 11, 2018
adding on to your picture, this is a photo of my classroom in college. do you see a single person smiling? pic.twitter.com/lol0lG3nxn
— Ankit Shrivastava (@Fundeywala) April 12, 2018
Hi @karanjohar and @punitdmalhotra this is what a real student looks like. We’re a bunch of sad kids. #SOTY2 pic.twitter.com/v5Bsos4i4B
— Sachin Londhe (@plaid_sachin) April 12, 2018
